BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Arizona State Game
Nov 18, 2024, 12:30 PM
PROVO, Utah – The weekly BYU football depth chart for game eleven against Arizona State is out.
Both BYU and Arizona State enter Saturday’s matchup in Tempe with Big 12 Championship Game stakes on the line.
#BYU depth chart for Arizona State Week.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/po4J5MQVE2
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 18, 2024
BYU is looking to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season last week against Kansas, and Arizona State wants to keep its momentum up after a Top 25 road win at Kansas State.
Sione I. Moa is the third running back listed
BYU reworked its running back depth chart listing this week. Sione I. Moa is the third running back listed in front of Miles Davis, Enoch Nawahine, and Pokai Haunga.
Tight End shuffle
This week, the tight end depth chart listing is new. Mata’ava Ta’ase is the first player listed instead of Keanu Hill, now the third tight end listed with ‘ORs’ in between each player, which also included the addition of Ray Paulo.
Ethan Erickson was removed from the tight end depth chart. The redshirt junior didn’t suit up last week against Kansas because he was on a scooter.
BYU football depth chart entering the game against Arizona State
Take a look at the weekly depth chart as the Cougars prepare to face Arizona State this week in Tempe.
Quarterback
Jake Retzlaff
Gerry Bohanon
Running Back
LJ Martin
-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati
Sione I. Moa
-OR- Miles Davis
-OR- Enoch Nawahine
-OR- Pokai Haunga
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
Parker Kingston
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
Cody Hagen
Wide Receiver
Keelan Marion
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Tight End
Mata’ava Ta’ase
-OR- Ray Paulo
-OR- Keanu Hill
Ryner Swanson
Left Tackle
Caleb Etienne
Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Bruce Mitchell
Center
Connor Pay
Bruce Mitchell
-OR- Sonny Makasini
Right Guard
Austin Leausa
-OR- Bruce Mitchell
-OR- Sonny Makasini
Right Tackle
Isaiah Jatta
Austin Leausa
Defensive End
Tyler Batty
Bodie Schoonover
-OR- Viliami Po’uha
Nose
John Nelson
Joshua Singh
David Latu
Tackle
Blake Mangelson
Luke Toomalatai
-OR- John Taumoepeau
Outside Edge
Logan Lutui
-OR- Isaiah Bagnah
Ephraim Asiata
SAM
Isaiah Glasker
Aisea Moa
-OR- Choe Bryant-Strother
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Siale Esera
-OR- Sione Moa
ROVER
Jack Kelly
Ace Kaufusi
Miles Hall
Strong Safety
Crew Wakley
-OR- Raider Damuni
-OR- Micah Harper
Talan Alfrey
-OR- Ethan Slade
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Tommy Prassas
-OR- Faletau Satuala
Nickel
Jakob Robinson
Jonathan Kabeya
Ethan Slade
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Jayden Dunlap
Cornerback
Marque Collins
-OR- Mory Bamba
Therrian Alexander III
Punter
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Dalton Riggs
Cannon Skidmore
Returners
Parker Kingston
-OR- Keelan Marion
-OR- Chase Roberts
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com.
