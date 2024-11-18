BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Arizona State Game

PROVO, Utah – The weekly BYU football depth chart for game eleven against Arizona State is out.

Both BYU and Arizona State enter Saturday’s matchup in Tempe with Big 12 Championship Game stakes on the line.

BYU is looking to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season last week against Kansas, and Arizona State wants to keep its momentum up after a Top 25 road win at Kansas State.

Sione I. Moa is the third running back listed

BYU reworked its running back depth chart listing this week. Sione I. Moa is the third running back listed in front of Miles Davis, Enoch Nawahine, and Pokai Haunga.

Tight End shuffle

This week, the tight end depth chart listing is new. Mata’ava Ta’ase is the first player listed instead of Keanu Hill, now the third tight end listed with ‘ORs’ in between each player, which also included the addition of Ray Paulo.

Ethan Erickson was removed from the tight end depth chart. The redshirt junior didn’t suit up last week against Kansas because he was on a scooter.

BYU football depth chart entering the game against Arizona State

Take a look at the weekly depth chart as the Cougars prepare to face Arizona State this week in Tempe.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

LJ Martin

-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati

Sione I. Moa

-OR- Miles Davis

-OR- Enoch Nawahine

-OR- Pokai Haunga

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Keelan Marion

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Tight End

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ray Paulo

-OR- Keanu Hill

Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Connor Pay

Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Guard

Austin Leausa

-OR- Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Tackle

Isaiah Jatta

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

-OR- Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

David Latu

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

Luke Toomalatai

-OR- John Taumoepeau

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Aisea Moa

-OR- Choe Bryant-Strother

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Siale Esera

-OR- Sione Moa

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Crew Wakley

-OR- Raider Damuni

-OR- Micah Harper

Talan Alfrey

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Jakob Robinson

Jonathan Kabeya

Ethan Slade

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Returners

Parker Kingston

-OR- Keelan Marion

-OR- Chase Roberts

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper