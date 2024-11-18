BYU Football Gets Trolled By Kansas Player After Upset Loss

PROVO, Utah – BYU football suffered its first loss of the 2024 season over the weekend to the Kansas Jayhawks.

In their first visit to Provo, the Jayhawks won 17-13 to keep their bowl game hopes alive as they improved to a 4-6 record overall.

BYU football had four trips to the red zones, resulting in zero touchdowns and only six points.

Kansas CB Cobee Bryant trolled BYU football and their No. 6 ranking

After the game at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Kansas star cornerback Cobee Bryant turned to TikTok to share his thoughts on BYU with his 112,100 followers.

He posted a dance video to the song “Clock Dat” by FendiDa Rappa with the caption, “No way they was #6 in da country.”

Note: The video contains song lyrics that may not be suitable for all audiences; watch at your own discretion.

Bryant’s commentary was a common thread in the national narrative after BYU’s first trip up of the year.

Bryant finished the game with three tackles in the win. The senior cornerback is one of the top defensive backs in the Big 12.

Last year against BYU in Lawrence, Bryant had a forced fumble that he scooped and scored, plus an interception. He finishes his college career against BYU with a 2-0 record.

BYU will look to get back in the win column this week when it travels to Tempe to face nationally-ranked Arizona State. Bryant and Kansas welcome red-hot Colorado to Lawrence.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

