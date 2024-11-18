On the Site:
CRIME

Police release identities of weekend shooting victims

Nov 18, 2024, 3:22 PM | Updated: 3:56 pm

FILE — (Salt Lake City Police Department)

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SALT LAKE CITY — Three people are dead following two separate shootings that took place over the weekend. On Monday, police released their identities to the public.

One killed in Sugarhouse

On Friday night, police stated a shooting took place at 1045 East 2100 South in Sugar House, killing one man and leaving another in critical condition. The Salt Lake City Police Department said they believed the shooting was the result of a fight between several people.

The man killed was identified by the SLCPD Monday as Oscar Moreno, 26.

The man injured was reportedly 38-years-old. His identity was not released at the time of publication.

According to a press release, police will work with the district attorney’s office to investigate if the “use of deadly force in this case was a justifiable act of self-defense or defense of others.”

One dead, one injured in Sugar House shooting

Two dead near Liberty Park

Two people are dead after police said a shooting took place near 800 South Park Street Friday night.

When police arrived at approximately midnight, the stated that Maxwell Rodgers, 21, had critical injuries. First responders reportedly attempted life-saving measures, but he died on scene.

The suspected shooter, identified Monday by the Salt Lake City Police Department as 53-year-old  Charlie Poulse, reportedly went into a residence and refused police orders to exit the home.

On Saturday morning, SWAT was on scene and entered the residence, where they found Poulse had died from self-inflicted wounds, according to police.

New details in deadly shooting near Liberty Park

FILE — (Salt Lake City Police Department)

