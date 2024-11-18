On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Parole board calls Ogden sex offender a ‘substantial threat’ after he stalked woman

Nov 18, 2024, 4:02 PM

Cary Hartmann speaks at a parole board hearing on Monday, Oct. 8, 2024....

FILE - Cary Hartmann speaks at a parole board hearing on Monday, Oct. 8, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY DAVE CAWLEY, KSL PODCASTS


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has decided an Ogden sex offender presents a “substantial threat to public safety” after finding he stalked a woman while out of prison.

The decision means Cary Hartmann, 76, will remain in custody while the Utah Department of Corrections performs a new round of mental health and sex offender risk assessments on him.

Hartmann spent more than 30 years in prison for rape and sexual assault convictions dating back to the mid-1980s. He was released on parole in March of 2020, but was re-arrested after a Utah Adult Probation and Parole officer reported finding pornography on his phone in April 2024.

Suspect in Utah cold case back in prison on unrelated parole violation

During an evidentiary hearing in October, a lawyer from the Utah Attorney General’s Office told the parole board Hartmann made unsolicited sexual comments toward a woman he’d met at a gym several months after his release from prison. Hartmann also allegedly waited for the woman in the gym parking lot on multiple occasions, and showed up at her workplace uninvited.

The woman, Kate Bell, spoke exclusively with KSL following the evidentiary hearing and said Hartmann’s behavior made her feel unsafe.

“It wasn’t just the words he would say, it was how he was looking at me,” Bell said. “Just because he’s older doesn’t mean he’s not a threat to society.”

An investigator from the Weber County Attorney’s Office also told the parole board in October he believed Hartmann made an obscene phone call to Bell, using the service Google Voice to disguise his phone number. Similar obscene phone calls were an element to some of the crimes Hartmann committed in the 1980s. Hartmann also had a prior conviction for misdemeanor telephone harassment from 1971.

Hartmann denied having stalked Bell, but did not address the specifics of the allegations during the October hearing.

In a decision published Friday, board chair J. Scott Stephenson wrote a preponderance of the evidence showed Hartmann did stalk Bell, engaging “in a course of conduct that … would cause a reasonable person to fear for the individual’s own safety or to suffer other emotional distress.”

The board said investigators had not sufficiently proved Hartmann was the person who made the obscene call to Bell. Still, Stephenson noted Hartmann’s conduct included behavior that “repeats the cycle that led to past crimes.”

Hartmann was first sent to prison in 1987 after a Weber County jury convicted him on two counts of aggravated sexual assault, both first-degree felonies. The charges stemmed from allegations Hartmann, a former Ogden Police Department reserve officer, broke into a woman’s home at night and raped her.

Weber County prosecutors had also charged Hartmann in connection to three other similar assaults dating to 1986 and 1987. Those cases were resolved with a plea deal, in which Hartmann pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree felony rape in exchange for additional counts being dismissed.

Roy police also consider Hartmann a suspect in the cold case disappearance of his girlfriend, Sheree Warren, in October of 1985. The details of that case are covered in season 3 of KSL’s investigative podcast series, COLD.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

Cary Hartmann speaks at a parole board hearing on Monday, Oct. 8, 2024....

Dave Cawley, KSL Podcasts

Parole board calls Ogden sex offender a ‘substantial threat’ after he stalked woman

The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole has decided an Ogden sex offender presents a "substantial threat to public safety" after finding he stalked a woman while out of prison.

5 seconds ago

Banners are pictured hanging on the Utah State University campus in Logan on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 20...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Gov. Cox, legislative leaders ask USU to intervene in athlete’s lawsuit over volleyball player

Three top Utah leaders have asked Utah State to intervene on behalf of a volleyball player who is suing to prevent a San Jose State student from participating in a tournament.

1 hour ago

Ralph Menzies appears in Third District Court for a competency hearing in West Jordan, on Monday, N...

Karah Brackin and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Judge to decide whether Ralph Menzies is competent enough to be executed

Ralph Leroy Menzies, a long time death row inmate, attended a hearing Monday where a judge will decide if he is competent enough to be executed.

2 hours ago

Pete Hegseth walks to an elevator for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in...

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Trump’s Pentagon pick paid woman after sex assault allegation but denies wrongdoing, his lawyer says

The lawyer for Pete Hegseth says that Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault to head off the threat of a baseless lawsuit.

23 hours ago

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper asking a Utah driver for their license and registration....

Brian Carlson

What drivers are obligated vs not obligated to give police during a traffic stop

When you get pulled over by police, what information are you obligated to give them? And if it's on your phone, does that mean you must hand it over?

3 days ago

Tamyah Salazar speaking about being hospitalized by a hit-and-run driver in July. (KSL TV)...

Garna Mejia

Victim of hit-and-run crash speaks out against plea deal for suspect

The victim of a horrific hit-and-run is speaking out against a possible plea deal for the suspect in the case, who has a lengthy record.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Parole board calls Ogden sex offender a ‘substantial threat’ after he stalked woman