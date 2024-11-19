On the Site:
Who is responsible for fixing a car after a recall notice gets missed?

Nov 18, 2024, 10:15 PM | Updated: 10:34 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK — Maritza Vasquez’s car is in the shop in need of some expensive repairs. She believes the carmaker should cover those repairs.

“There’s a knocking in the engine,” she said. “There were two recalls on the vehicle.”

Her car, a Hyundai 2015 Sonata, was part of a major recall. Owners were told to bring in their rides for a “software” update – one that would watch for engine “knocking” and “continuously monitor for symptoms that may precede an engine failure.”

Sure enough, Vasquez’s engine failure was attributed to that very knocking issue. She wanted it repaired in accordance with the recall. But Hyundai said no.

“They’ve denied it because I’ve never fixed it,” she said.

Hyundai sent out notices like this one to owners, but the previous owner either didn’t get it or didn’t act on it.

“I was never notified,” she said.

Hyundai told Vasquez she was on her own to pay for a new engine.

“Disappointed,” she said about the situation. “Here I am, I feel, looking at a huge expense that I don’t have.”

Vasquez asked the KSL Investigates team to investigate.

KSL Investigates reached out to Hyundai on her behalf and a company spokesperson told me what the dealership told her.

Her “engine was eligible” for an extended warranty, but it required that the “remedy be completed to qualify.” And “since the service campaign update wasn’t performed,” the spokesperson wrote, “the vehicle did not meet the eligibility criteria for extended warranty coverage.”

“It’s crucial for consumers to check regularly for recalls,” said Patrick Olsen, editor-in-chief at CARFAX.

While Olsen said he can’t speak to the specifics in Vasquez’s case, he did provide a CARFAX report for her Sonata that shows the open recall dating back to 2019.

“It’s crucial that at least twice a year, especially if you’ve bought a used vehicle, check on your car (for recalls),” Olsen said.

Had Vasquez done that, she’d likely be getting her car repaired for free right now. Instead, she is trying to decide between paying for a replacement engine or a totally new car.

“Life isn’t fair,” she laughed.

You don’t have to pay for a Vehicle History Report to know if your car has an open recall. CARFAX offers a free tool for car owners and buyers, as does the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

