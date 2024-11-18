Big 12 Holds Off On Kick Time For BYU’s Regular Season Finale Against Houston

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will close the 2024 regular season against the Houston Cougars.

This will be the first time these two programs will face off as conference foes. They both joined the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

On Monday, it was announced that the November 30 between the two programs would be placed on a six-day hold. That means the kickoff time and TV info would not be announced until after Saturday, November 23.

It’s the third time this season that a BYU game (Baylor and UCF) has been placed on a six-day hold.

Potential TV spots for the game on November 30 include 10 a.m. (MST) on ESPN2 and FS1, 1:30 p.m. on FOX, 5 p.m. on FOX, or a Big 12 After Dark special on ESPN.

BYU is 9-1 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 play after suffering its first loss of the season last week against Kansas. Houston is 4-6 overall and 3-4 in conference after falling to Arizona this past Friday in Tucson.

BYU goes on the road to take on Arizona State this Saturday before hosting the Cougars in red. Houston hosts Baylor this Saturday, then travels to Provo for only the second time in their program’s history.

BYU leads the all-time series against Houston 3-0. The all-Cougar matchup was first played in 2013 when Taysom Hill passed for 417 yards and ran for 128 to lead BYU to a 47-46 victory.

Houston’s first visit to Provo was in 2014, a Thursday night game that BYU won 33-25. Then, the last meeting was in 2020; originally scheduled to be played in Provo, the game was moved to Houston amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. BYU won that game as well, 43-26.

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14

Sept. 21 — BYU 38, No. 13 Kansas State 9

Sept. 28 — No. 22 BYU 34, Baylor 28

Oct. 12 — No. 14 BYU 41, Arizona 19

Oct. 18 — No. 13 BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35

Oct. 26 — No. 11 BYU 37, UCF 24

Nov. 9 — No. 9 BYU 22, Utah 21

Nov. 16 — Kansas 17, No. 6 BYU 13

November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

