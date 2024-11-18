Big 12 Power Rankings: Time For You To Believe In Colorado; BYU Falls

SALT LAKE CITY – As we enter week 13 of the college football season, it’s time for another installment of the Big 12 power rankings.

Big 12 Power Rankings, 2024 Season: Week 13

Here are our power rankings in the Big 12 entering the week 13 slate.

1. Colorado (8-2, 6-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2 (Up 1)

Colorado 49, Utah 24

This week: at Kansas | 1:30 p.m. (MST) | FOX

Colorado is on a roll right now. Nobody believed in them, but it’s time to start believing. It won’t be a shock if the Buffs are the highest-ranked team from the Big 12 in the Playoff rankings this week.

2. Arizona State (8-2, 5-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6 (Up 4)

Arizona State 24, Kansas State 14

This week: vs. BYU | 1:30 p.m. (MST) | ESPN & KSL NewsRadio

Arizona State won a game against a Top 25 team where Cam Skattebo didn’t need to do everything. Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and QB Sam Leavitt were excellent in the win at Kansas State.

3. BYU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1 (Down 2)

Kansas 17, BYU 13

This week: at Arizona State | 1:30 p.m. (MST) | ESPN & KSL NewsRadio

BYU has to pick themselves up from their first trip up of the season. The key will be to fix the issues with their red zone offense.

4. Iowa State (8-2, 5-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4

Iowa State 34, Cincinnati 17

This week: at Utah | 5:30 p.m. (MST) | FOX

A big third quarter lifts the Cyclones past Cincinnati and keeps their slim Playoff hopes alive.

5. Baylor (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5

Baylor 49, West Virginia 35

This week: at Houston | 5 p.m. (MST) | FS1

The Baylor offense is rolling with QB Sawyer Robertson and its led to Dave Aranda reportedly keeping his job for 2025. This is one of the hottest teams in the league.

6. Kansas State (7-3, 4-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3 (Down 3)

Arizona State 24, Kansas State 14

This week: vs. Cincinnati | 6 p.m. (MST) | ESPN2

K-State has lost back-to-back games. Against Arizona State, they opened the game down 24-0 before they made it look a little more respectable.

7. TCU (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Up 1)

Bye

This week: vs. Arizona | 1 p.m. (MST) | ESPN+

TCU had a big recruiting win during the bye week, landing four-star WR Terry Shelton.

8. Kansas (4-6, 3-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Up 3)

Kansas 17, BYU 13

This week: vs. Colorado | 1:30 p.m. (MST) | FOX

Kansas is looking like the team everyone thought they were entering the year. But nobody could have guessed a pooch punt would win the day in an upset win at BYU.

9. Texas Tech (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9

Bye

This week: at Oklahoma State | 1:30 p.m. (MST) | ESPN+

The Red Raiders still have an outside shot to reach Arlington. They need some Big 12 chaos to ensue.

10. West Virginia (5-5, 4-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Down 3)

Baylor 49, West Virginia 35

This week: vs. UCF | 1:30 p.m. (MST) | ESPNU

Like Tech, you can draw up some wild scenarios that lead to the Mountaineers reaching Arlington. But West Virginia needs to get some stops on defense first.

11. UCF (4-6, 2-5 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Up 1)

Bye

This week: at West Virginia | 1:30 p.m. (MST) | ESPNU

Will be interesting to see how UCF closes out the season with Dylan Rizk at quarterback.

12. Cincinnati (5-5, 3-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Down 2)

Iowa State 34, Cincinnati 17

This week: at Kansas State | 6 p.m. (MST) | ESPN2

There has been progress this season from Cincinnati in year two under Scott Satterfield, but they need to reach a bowl game to make that progress clear.

13. Arizona (4-6, 2-5 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 15 (Up 2)

Arizona 27, Houston 3

This week: at TCU | 1 p.m. (MST) | ESPN+

Nice performance out of a bye week to cruise past Houston.

14. Houston (4-6, 3-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Down 1)

Arizona 27, Houston 3

This week: vs. Baylor | 5 p.m. (MST) | FS1

Houston is a hard team to forecast from week to week.

15. Utah (4-6, 1-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Down 1)

Colorado 49, Utah 24

This week: vs. Iowa State | 5:30 p.m. (MST) | FOX

Utah is in danger of ending a 10-year run of winning seasons.

16. Oklahoma State (3-7, 0-7 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 16

Bye

This week: vs. Texas Tech | 1:30 p.m. (MST) | ESPN+

Alan Bowman remains the starter at quarterback. Why not play Maealiuaki Smith with a bowl out of reach?

