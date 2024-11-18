Tij Iginla Shares Utah Hockey Club Preseason Experience, Updates On Junior Season

SALT LAKE CITY – While it’s been well over a month since Tij Iginla returned to the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL, the recent first-round NHL draft selection had an impressive preseason with the Utah Hockey Club and has been busy applying what he learned.

Now 15 games into his current season with the Rockets, Iginla shared the details of his training camp experience and how he’s been performing for his current squad.

Tij Iginla’s preseason experience with Utah Hockey Club

After missing all of Utah’s rookie camp and tournament, Iginla finally joined the club a week into the regular training camp and was able to participate in two preseason games. As anticipated, Iginla demonstrated a ton of promise and learned a lot about his game as he skated alongside the best of the best for the first time.

“It was a great experience, a lot of fun, and a lot of things that I’ve taken from that and tried to keep getting better at. It was super great to get into a couple preseason games as well,” Iginla said.

“I learned a few things,” Iginla continued. “The guys are definitely significantly stronger and more powerful. Harder to play against than the junior players. But I learned that some of the things that my game is built on, skill and work are things that I can keep getting better and should be able to bring me success in the NHL.”

In two preseason games with the Utah Hockey Club, Iginla played roughly 12 minutes a night. Collectively, he recorded an assist, five shots and one hit. While he was a bit nervous in the first matchup against Colorado, which is to be expected, he definitely settled in and was confident, creative, aggressive, dangerous and played with pace.

By game two against San Jose, he was much more comfortable, and his abilities were on full display as he tallied an assist.

“In the second one I thought I settled in a little bit more and made some good plays. They were both really fun. It was cool to play in NHL rinks and wear NHL uniforms. From that experience, just trying to get better every day is my focus. Try to cover as much ground in my game as soon as possible,” Iginla added.

How is Iginla doing in the WHL?

So far, so good for Iginla as he’s transitioned back to the juniors with the Kelowna Rockets. Through 15 games, Iginla has 24 points with a team-high 12 goals and third-best 12 assists. He also leads the team with 72 shots on net and has two game-winners while averaging 1.6 points per night.

“What I like about him in junior is that he scores big time points,” General Manager Bill Armstrong said. “He makes big plays under pressure and can score some key, clutch goals at the right time when his team needs. We’ve been excited about his journey back to juniors.”

If Iginla can sustain his current point production, he’s on pace to record 105 points this season, surpassing his 84 from last year and putting himself in a much better spot to make Utah’s roster in 2025.

In addition to his impressive point production, Iginla also switched from wing to center this season for Kelowna. While he’s unsure where exactly the Utah Hockey Club would place him once he’s eventually called up, he’s enjoyed the adjustment and how it’s made him more versatile.

“It’s going pretty good. I was a winger last year and I’ve played some center this year so moving over positions is an adjustment, but it’s gone solid. Like I said, just keeping the emphasis on getting better each day…it’s solid but I think I can do better. Obviously just want to keep improving.” Iginla said.

How far away is Tij Iginla from playing for the Utah Hockey Club?

In terms of junior development and when players are ready for the NHL, there’s no set timeline for when a player will make their debut. For some guys it happens right away while others require a few years.

Using Maveric Lamoureux as an example, he was originally drafted back in 2022 and just barely made his debut with the Utah Hockey Club this season. It’s also important to note that while Lamoureux has been absolutely excellent, he was likely given the opportunity a bit earlier than anticipated due to a plethora of injuries to Utah’s blue line.

For Iginla, the best thing he can do is continue to improve like he has and help his team win. Putting himself over 100 points on the year would demonstrate his growth, help his team win games and put him in a really good place to compete for a spot on the roster next season. Additionally, improvements to his defensive game would also increase his chances as he proves he can be a two-way player.

“It’s more a day-to-day battle at getting better and going back to help his team win,” Armstrong said. “We love when we see our prospects dive into their team, bleed for their team, and really drive them up the ladder in the standings and do well in the playoffs. That leaves the biggest lasting impression for us.”

“He’s playing a game that we talked to him about before he left…He’s managed to keep his offense and adapting to a new role that has a higher level of responsibility on the defensive side of the puck,” Armstrong added.

As previously stated, there’s no clear an obvious path to the NHL. Every situation is different so as long as Iginla can keep improving, continue producing, help his team win and developing like he has been, he should be in a Utah sweater sooner rather than later.

“I want to play as soon as possible,” Iginla said. “Next year would be amazing. Obviously, I’ll try to make the team next year. Just as quick as I can…hopefully I can get in that uniform sooner than later.”

