On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Honors Standouts With End Of Season Team Awards

Nov 18, 2024, 3:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – With the 2024 season officially in the rearview mirror for Real Salt Lake, the club handed out its team awards on Monday.

From Most Valuable Player to Defensive Player of the Year and more, here is who RSL players voted as this year’s award winners.

Humanitarian of the Year (Community MVP)

Winner: Matt Crooks

Crooks being named the 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year was originally announced about a month ago.

The English midfielder transferred from Middlesbrough in February and immediately got to work both on the pitch and in the community.

All in less than a year, Crooks helped fund a local refugee soccer league, volunteered with several organizations, and worked with refugees alongside CCS Fundraising and the International Rescue Committee.

He was no slouch in the claret-and-cobalt either. In 29 appearances (23 starts), Crooks posted three goals, five assists, nine shots on target, and an 86.8 accurate pass percentage.

Golden Boot

Winner: Chicho Arango

This one was a no-brainer.

Arango was at the top of the MLS Golden Boot race for the majority of the season before his pace slowed and he dropped down to sixth.

Regardless, with 17 goals, Arango tied the Real record for goals in a season set by Alvaro Saborio in 2012. The fact that Arango tacked on 12 assists makes his 2024 campaign even more impressive.


Arango contributed to 29 of Real Salt Lake’s 65 goals in 2024.

Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: Justen Glad

For the third time in his career, Justen Glad was named RSL’s DPOY.

In his 10th MLS season, Glad moved into third all-time for club appearances and minutes. For the better part of the last decade, Glad has been a staple on the back line for RSL.

Glad had by far the most aerial duels on the team at 85 and won over 55 percent of the time. He was also second on the team in clearances with 35.

Glad made his first MLS All-Star appearance in 2024.

Most Valuable Player

Winner: Emeka Eneli

Lastly, the big award. Real Salt Lake voted midfielder Emeka Eneli as the club’s 2024 MVP.

Although he didn’t have the most eye-popping stats with two goals and two assists, Eneli’s impact can’t be understated.

As a do-it-all presence both on defense and in the middle of the field, Eneli led the team in minutes played at over 2800.

In 2024, Eneli scored his first career goal, became the youngest captain in RSL history, and signed a long-term contract extension. What a year.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage is carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Arizona State Presser

Sitake sets the stage for the Top 25 showdown against Big 12 newcomer Arizona State.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Here is how to watch, stream, and listen as Utah Football looks to become bowl-eligible against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Honors Standouts With End Of Season Team Awards

With the 2024 season officially in the rearview mirror for Real Salt Lake, the club handed out its team awards on Monday.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tij Iginla Shares Utah Hockey Club Preseason Experience, Updates On Junior Season

Now 15 games into his current season with the Rockets, Iginla shared the details of his training camp experience and how he's been performing for his current squad.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Power Rankings: Time For You To Believe In Colorado; BYU Falls

Do you believe yet? You better. Because the Buffs, they're comin'.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Holds Off On Kick Time For BYU’s Regular Season Finale Against Houston

The regular season finale will have to wait a little bit longer for a kickoff time.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Real Salt Lake Honors Standouts With End Of Season Team Awards