Real Salt Lake Honors Standouts With End Of Season Team Awards

SALT LAKE CITY – With the 2024 season officially in the rearview mirror for Real Salt Lake, the club handed out its team awards on Monday.

From Most Valuable Player to Defensive Player of the Year and more, here is who RSL players voted as this year’s award winners.

The time has finally come!! The End of Season Award winners just dropped 👇 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) November 18, 2024

Humanitarian of the Year (Community MVP)

Winner: Matt Crooks

Crooks being named the 2024 Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year was originally announced about a month ago.

The English midfielder transferred from Middlesbrough in February and immediately got to work both on the pitch and in the community.

All in less than a year, Crooks helped fund a local refugee soccer league, volunteered with several organizations, and worked with refugees alongside CCS Fundraising and the International Rescue Committee.

Our very own Giving Tree 🌳 Honored to name Matt Crooks as our Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year Award winner. — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) October 17, 2024

He was no slouch in the claret-and-cobalt either. In 29 appearances (23 starts), Crooks posted three goals, five assists, nine shots on target, and an 86.8 accurate pass percentage.

Golden Boot

Winner: Chicho Arango

This one was a no-brainer.

Arango was at the top of the MLS Golden Boot race for the majority of the season before his pace slowed and he dropped down to sixth.

Regardless, with 17 goals, Arango tied the Real record for goals in a season set by Alvaro Saborio in 2012. The fact that Arango tacked on 12 assists makes his 2024 campaign even more impressive.

Chicho Arango can’t be stopped! 🔥 A hat trick and assist gives him 25 goal contributions in 17 games (third fastest in MLS history). pic.twitter.com/SfQZtlw0UI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 2, 2024



Arango contributed to 29 of Real Salt Lake’s 65 goals in 2024.

Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: Justen Glad

For the third time in his career, Justen Glad was named RSL’s DPOY.

In his 10th MLS season, Glad moved into third all-time for club appearances and minutes. For the better part of the last decade, Glad has been a staple on the back line for RSL.

Glad had by far the most aerial duels on the team at 85 and won over 55 percent of the time. He was also second on the team in clearances with 35.

Glad made his first MLS All-Star appearance in 2024.

Most Valuable Player

Winner: Emeka Eneli

Lastly, the big award. Real Salt Lake voted midfielder Emeka Eneli as the club’s 2024 MVP.

Although he didn’t have the most eye-popping stats with two goals and two assists, Eneli’s impact can’t be understated.

As a do-it-all presence both on defense and in the middle of the field, Eneli led the team in minutes played at over 2800.

In 2024, Eneli scored his first career goal, became the youngest captain in RSL history, and signed a long-term contract extension. What a year.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage is carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports