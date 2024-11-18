How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Iowa State Cyclones

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team has four wins and two more games left to become bowl-eligible. Up first is the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.

How to watch Utah Utes vs. Iowa State football game

The Utes host the Cyclones at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, November 23.

Back in Rice-Eccles one more time this season. Come early and celebrate our seniors‼️ 🆚 Iowa State

🏟️ Rice-Eccles Stadium

⏰ SAT 11.23 | 5:30PM MT

📺 FOX

📻 ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/hgiZRR388w — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 18, 2024

Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Iowa State football game:

What channel is Utah Football on?

The Utah Football game against the Iowa State Cyclones will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (MDT).

Ways to Watch Utah Football:

Television

FOX

Streaming

Fubo

YouTube TV

Radio

ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM

Mobile/Streaming Devices

FOX Sports App

KSL Sports Zone

A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

