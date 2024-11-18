How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah Utes Football Vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Nov 18, 2024, 3:34 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team has four wins and two more games left to become bowl-eligible. Up first is the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday. Here is how you can watch, stream, and listen to stay caught up with all the action.
How to watch Utah Utes vs. Iowa State football game
The Utes host the Cyclones at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, November 23.
Back in Rice-Eccles one more time this season. Come early and celebrate our seniors‼️
🆚 Iowa State
🏟️ Rice-Eccles Stadium
⏰ SAT 11.23 | 5:30PM MT
📺 FOX
📻 ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/hgiZRR388w
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 18, 2024
Here is all of the information you’ll need to tune in to the Utah vs. Iowa State football game:
What channel is Utah Football on?
The Utah Football game against the Iowa State Cyclones will be televised on FOX. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (MDT).
Ways to Watch Utah Football:
Television
Streaming
Radio
ESPN 700 AM / 92.1 FM
Head Coach Kyle Whittingham speaks at his weekly @Utah_Football Press Conference 🎙️
📺: https://t.co/WWGUzuuhwQ#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/WVNQduiDZm
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) November 18, 2024
Mobile/Streaming Devices
KSL Sports Zone
A pregame and postgame show will run on the KSL Sports Zone
Online
Mobile
Utah Football 2024 Season Results:
- Utes defeat Southern Utah, 49-0
- Utes defeat Baylor, 23-12
- Utes defeat Utah State, 38-21
- Utes defeat Oklahoma State, 22-19
- Utes fall to Arizona, 23-10
- Utes fall to Arizona State, 27-19
- Utes fall to TCU, 13-7
- Utes fall to Houston, 17-14
- Utes fall to BYU, 22-21
- Utes fall to Colorado, 49-24
The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:
- Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
- Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29
