OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Storm brings several inches to Cache Valley ski resorts

Nov 18, 2024, 6:04 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

LOGAN CANYON — As snow continued to fall Monday afternoon, a small group of very enthusiastic skiers and snowboarders set up a large PVC pipe at the base of Beaver Mountain Ski Resort.

“We’re just trying to hit some rails. Pretty stoked,” Jet Zobell said.

“It’s going to be a good one for sure,” Jimmy Kotynek added, showing his enthusiasm for the ski season ahead. “I think we’re going to get quite a bit of snow this year.”

While the snowfall brought several inches to Cache Valley resorts, it’s still not enough for managers at Beaver Mountain to pin their hopes on an opening date.

Beaver Mountain Ski Resort needs eight more inches of snow before they can start to groom and maintain the mountain on Nov. 18, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Skiers and snowboarders set up a PVC pipe at the base of Beaver Mountain Ski Resort on Nov. 18, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Skiers and snowboarders said they are excited for this year's ski season on Nov. 18, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Skiers and snowboarders set up a PVC pipe at the base of Beaver Mountain Ski Resort on Nov. 18, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Beaver Mountain Ski Resort said its finishing up a two-year project to build a new lodge on Nov. 18, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

Mountain Operations Manager Travis Seeholzer said they’ll still need about eight more inches before they can start to groom and maintain the mountain.

“Without snowmaking, that’s pretty hard,” Seeholzer said. “The last two years (we’ve opened) in the first week of December, which was really a good time, and hopefully we can nail a deadline like that.”

Seeholzer said Beaver Mountain is staffing up and making all the preparations they can, until the right amount of snow comes. The resort is also finishing up a two-year project, building a new lodge that will house a cafe, rental shop, and ski school.

Construction is expected to be complete around March, making it available for the 2025-26 season.

