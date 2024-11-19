On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: SWAT arrests man after he barricaded himself in Provo complex

Nov 18, 2024, 5:46 PM | Updated: 6:18 pm

Traffic being redirected on Provo's University Ave 300 South on Nov. 18, 2024. (UDOT)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


PROVO — A man who barricaded himself in a housing complex and prompted a SWAT response Monday is in custody.

Spokeswoman Janna-Lee Holland with the Provo Police Department told KSL TV that the man was being served papers when he barricaded himself inside the Skyline North Apartments on 40 N. 300 South.

Holland said this was not a domestic incident and that police were trying to contact him. At 6:15 p.m., she said that the man was in police custody.

According to the housing complex’s website, it’s housing for homeless and disabled residents.

This is a breaking news story and it may be updated. 

