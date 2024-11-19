On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

'Slow down and move over:' Utah first responders ask drivers to be mindful

Nov 18, 2024, 6:36 PM

first responders vehicle with lights on...

First responders got together to spread awareness for Crash Responder Safety Week on Nov. 18, 2024 in Salt Lake City.(Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

(Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


SALT LAKE CITY — Slow down and move over — that’s the message from Utah first responders as they kick off Crash Responder Safety Week.

“If you see any flashing lights on the side of the roadway the law requires you to first slow down, and then give as much room as possible. Move a full lane over away from where the incident is if possible,” said Col. Michael Rapich with the Utah Highway Patrol.

To get that message across, first responders from several agencies lined up their vehicles in the parking lot of the UHP Taylorsville office near 4700 S. and 2700 W. They all turned their lights, on reminding drivers what to do when they see flashing lights.

A familiar occurrence

Dale Talbot, who is with the Utah Department of Transportation‘s Incident Management Team and daily drives up and down the freeways, knows first-hand how scary it is to almost get hit by a car. Not once but twice.

The most recent occurred just a few weeks ago when he was pulled over on the shoulder along with a trooper and an out-of-control SUV came right at him.

“[The trooper] and I heard tires screeching and we look back and there was a vehicle that was speeding out of control and heading right for us. It was terrifying. Luckily my truck was there to take the impact and stop it from hitting either one of us,” Talbot told KSL TV.

Several months before that happened, Talbot said he was nearly sideswiped by a vehicle that took out his driver’s side mirror.

“Please slow down. Give us room to work. I have family I want to go home to, and I don’t want anyone else to get injured,” he said.

Trooper Hunter Wirth also felt very lucky after getting hit from behind while sitting in his patrol car on the side of Interstate 15 in Ogden back in May. He was trying to pull some debris off the freeway.

“Looked up in my rear-view mirror and saw a big Dodge Ram right behind me and felt the impact. Pushed me onto the highway where I was hit by another vehicle,” he said. “Luckily [I[ came out with very minor aches and pains.”

Why it matters

According to Rapich, there is a crash on Utah’s roadways about once every nine minutes. That’s why he said it’s so critical to pay attention to those flashing lights and give first responders safe room to do their job.

He said nationwide, 45 first responders were killed this year out on the road.

It was exactly eight years ago, on Nov. 18, 2016, when Trooper Eric Ellsworth was hit by a vehicle and critically injured. He died days later.

“The easiest thing to do is to obey the slow down and move over law, especially in inclement weather. Make sure you are putting down all distractions,” Rapich said. “First responders, have families at home too. They are fathers, they are mothers, they are brothers and sisters. There are people out there that are worried about them and want them to come home safely. Do everything you can to make sure that happens.”

first responders vehicle with lights on...

