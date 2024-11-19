SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 basketball remains the second-ranked league in the nation behind the SEC in KenPom’s metrics.

There were missed opportunities to catapult to the number one spot after Arizona lost at Wisconsin, TCU fell at Michigan, West Virginia was blown out in the “Backyard Brawl” against Pitt, and Utah dropped a game against Mississippi State.

A half dozen #Big12MBB teams checkin’ in from the latest @AP_Top25 📊 pic.twitter.com/2hz2rGglYC — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 18, 2024

Through the season’s first two weeks, the conference has a 47-8 overall record from the 16 teams.

Entering week three, the multi-team events (MTEs) will begin to tip off. Baylor, UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech are all participating in events this week.

Kansas remains the top team in the power rankings after an impressive Champions Classic victory over Michigan State in Atlanta.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Three Edition

1. Kansas (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last Week

Kansas 77, Michigan State 69 (Champions Classic; Atlanta)

Kansas 78, Oakland 57

This Week

Tuesday, November 19: vs. UNC Wilmington

2. Houston (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last Week

Houston 91, Louisiana 45

This Week

Friday, November 22: vs. Hofstra

3. Iowa State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Last Week

Iowa State 82, Kansas City 56

This Week

Monday, November 18: vs. IU Indy

4. Baylor (3-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Up 2)

Last Week

Baylor 104, Sam Houston 67

Baylor 104, Tarleton State 41

This Week

Thursday, November 21: vs. St. John’s (Baha Mar Resort, Bahamas)

Friday, November 22: vs. Tennessee/Virginia (Baha Mar Resort, Bahamas)

5. Cincinnati (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Last Week

Cincinnati 86, Nicholls 49

This Week

Tuesday, November 19: at Northern Kentucky

6. Arizona (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Down 2)

Last Week

Wisconsin 103, Arizona 88 (Road Game)

This Week

Friday, November 22: vs. Duke

7. Texas Tech (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7

Last Week

Texas Tech 96, Wyoming 49

This Week

Monday, November 18: vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff

Thursday, November 21: vs. Saint Joseph’s (Legends Classic; Brooklyn, New York)

Friday, November 22: vs. Texas or Syracuse (Legends Classic; Brooklyn, New York)

8. BYU (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9 (Up 1)

Last Week

BYU 99, Queens 55

BYU 95, Idaho 71

This Week

Saturday, November 23: vs. Mississippi Valley State

Kevin Young on Richie Saunders after a career-high 26 points: “He’s hard to keep off the floor.”#BYU #BYUHoops pic.twitter.com/lYpFNgBwoM — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 16, 2024

9. UCF (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8 (Down 1)

Last Week

UCF 100, Florida Atlantic 94

This Week

Tuesday, November 19: vs. Tennessee Tech

Friday, November 22: vs. Wisconsin (Greenbrier Tip-Off; White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)

Sunday, November 24: vs. Pitt/LSU (Greenbrier Tip-Off; White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)

10. Arizona State (4-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12 (Up 2)

Last Week

Arizona State 87, Grand Canyon 76

Arizona State 81, St. Thomas 66

This Week

Wednesday, November 20: vs. Cal Poly

11. TCU (3-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11

Last Week

TCU 76, Texas State 71

Michigan 76, TCU 64 (Road Game)

This Week

Tuesday, November 19: vs. Alcorn State

12. Utah (3-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14 (Up 2)

Last Week

Utah 96, Queens 65

Mississippi State 78, Utah 73

This Week

Friday, November 22: vs. Utah Tech

Yesterday’s contest was a great back & forth battle. In the loss, there’s plenty to work on but there are encouraging signs with this Utah basketball squad. #GoUtes https://t.co/C9j8mOUbFW — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 18, 2024

13. Kansas State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 (Down 3)

Last Week

LSU 76, K-State 65 (Home Loss)

This Week

Tuesday, November 19: vs. Mississippi Valley State

Friday, November 22: vs. George Washington (U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam)

Saturday, November 23: vs. Liberty or Louisiana (U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam)

Sunday, November 24: TBD (U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam)

14. Colorado (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 16 (Up 2)

Last Week

Colorado 83, Cal State Fullerton 53

Colorado 88, Harvard 66

This Week

No games this week

15. Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 15

Last Week

Oklahoma State 85, Southern Illinois 78

This Week

Thursday, November 21: vs. Florida Atlantic (Charleston Classic; Charleston, South Carolina)

Friday, November 22: vs. Drake/Miami (Charleston Classic; Charleston, South Carolina)

Sunday, November 24: TBD (Charleston Classic; Charleston, South Carolina)

16. West Virginia (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13 (Down 3)

Last Week

Pitt 86, West Virginia 62 (Road Game)

This Week

Wednesday, November 20: vs. Iona

