SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 basketball remains the second-ranked league in the nation behind the SEC in KenPom’s metrics.

There were missed opportunities to catapult to the number one spot after Arizona lost at Wisconsin, TCU fell at Michigan, West Virginia was blown out in the “Backyard Brawl” against Pitt, and Utah dropped a game against Mississippi State.

Through the season’s first two weeks, the conference has a 47-8 overall record from the 16 teams.

Entering week three, the multi-team events (MTEs) will begin to tip off. Baylor, UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech are all participating in events this week.

Kansas remains the top team in the power rankings after an impressive Champions Classic victory over Michigan State in Atlanta.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Three Edition

Take a look at the week three Big 12 basketball power rankings.

Previous Power Rankings

Week 1 | Week 2

1. Kansas (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last Week

  • Kansas 77, Michigan State 69 (Champions Classic; Atlanta)
  • Kansas 78, Oakland 57

This Week

  • Tuesday, November 19: vs. UNC Wilmington

2. Houston (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last Week

  • Houston 91, Louisiana 45

This Week

  • Friday, November 22: vs. Hofstra

3. Iowa State (2-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Last Week

  • Iowa State 82, Kansas City 56

This Week

  • Monday, November 18: vs. IU Indy

4. Baylor (3-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Baylor 104, Sam Houston 67
  • Baylor 104, Tarleton State 41

This Week

  • Thursday, November 21: vs. St. John’s (Baha Mar Resort, Bahamas)
  • Friday, November 22: vs. Tennessee/Virginia (Baha Mar Resort, Bahamas)

5. Cincinnati (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Last Week

  • Cincinnati 86, Nicholls 49

This Week

  • Tuesday, November 19: at Northern Kentucky

6. Arizona (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Down 2)

Last Week

  • Wisconsin 103, Arizona 88 (Road Game)

This Week

  • Friday, November 22: vs. Duke

7. Texas Tech (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7

Last Week

  • Texas Tech 96, Wyoming 49

This Week

  • Monday, November 18: vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff
  • Thursday, November 21: vs. Saint Joseph’s (Legends Classic; Brooklyn, New York)
  • Friday, November 22: vs. Texas or Syracuse (Legends Classic; Brooklyn, New York)

8. BYU (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9 (Up 1)

Last Week

  • BYU 99, Queens 55
  • BYU 95, Idaho 71

This Week

  • Saturday, November 23: vs. Mississippi Valley State

9. UCF (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • UCF 100, Florida Atlantic 94

This Week

  • Tuesday, November 19: vs. Tennessee Tech
  • Friday, November 22: vs. Wisconsin (Greenbrier Tip-Off; White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)
  • Sunday, November 24: vs. Pitt/LSU (Greenbrier Tip-Off; White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)

10. Arizona State (4-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Arizona State 87, Grand Canyon 76
  • Arizona State 81, St. Thomas 66

This Week

  • Wednesday, November 20: vs. Cal Poly

11. TCU (3-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11

Last Week

  • TCU 76, Texas State 71
  • Michigan 76, TCU 64 (Road Game)

This Week

  • Tuesday, November 19: vs. Alcorn State

12. Utah (3-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Utah 96, Queens 65
  • Mississippi State 78, Utah 73

This Week

  • Friday, November 22: vs. Utah Tech

13. Kansas State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 (Down 3)

Last Week

  • LSU 76, K-State 65 (Home Loss)

This Week

  • Tuesday, November 19: vs. Mississippi Valley State
  • Friday, November 22: vs. George Washington (U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam)
  • Saturday, November 23: vs. Liberty or Louisiana (U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam)
  • Sunday, November 24: TBD (U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam)

14. Colorado (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 16 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Colorado 83, Cal State Fullerton 53
  • Colorado 88, Harvard 66

This Week

  • No games this week

15. Oklahoma State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 15

Last Week

  • Oklahoma State 85, Southern Illinois 78

This Week

  • Thursday, November 21: vs. Florida Atlantic (Charleston Classic; Charleston, South Carolina)
  • Friday, November 22: vs. Drake/Miami (Charleston Classic; Charleston, South Carolina)
  • Sunday, November 24: TBD (Charleston Classic; Charleston, South Carolina)

16. West Virginia (2-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13 (Down 3)

Last Week

  • Pitt 86, West Virginia 62 (Road Game)

This Week

  • Wednesday, November 20: vs. Iona

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

