Utah Hockey Club Vs. Washington Capitals Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
Nov 18, 2024, 6:32 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club looks to end its home stand on a high note against the Washington Capitals before embarking on a four-game road trip.
Utah has a 4-3-1 record at home while the Capitals have one of the best road records in the NHL at 5-2.
Stay caught up on all the action from Delta Center with our live blog!
Pregame
📍 Delta Center#UtahHC #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/xAtG2gC3kp
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Last one at home before we hit the road. pic.twitter.com/X8KywigYJR
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024
Alexander Ovechkin is at Delta Center.
Wild.#UtahHC #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/z6nsElYLSB
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
How we’re lining up tonight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W01gLIekgO
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024
Monday night starters. #UtahHC | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/PF6uz6udpl
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024
First Period
McBain scores on a JUICY rebound and #UtahHC leads 1-0!!!
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Second Period
Third Period
Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.
Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.