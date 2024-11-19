Utah Hockey Club Vs. Washington Capitals Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club looks to end its home stand on a high note against the Washington Capitals before embarking on a four-game road trip.

Utah has a 4-3-1 record at home while the Capitals have one of the best road records in the NHL at 5-2.

Stay caught up on all the action from Delta Center with our live blog!

Pregame

Last one at home before we hit the road. pic.twitter.com/X8KywigYJR — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024

How we’re lining up tonight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W01gLIekgO — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024

First Period

McBain scores on a JUICY rebound and #UtahHC leads 1-0!!! — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Second Period

Third Period

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.