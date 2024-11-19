On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Jerseys Set NHL, Delta Center Sales Records

Nov 18, 2024, 7:07 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – As Utah Hockey Club jerseys went on sale earlier this week, fans at Delta Center showed up to get some inaugural season merch.

In doing so, sales records both for Delta Center and the NHL were set.

The day that the sweaters hit the team shop set the highest-ever single-day sports event sales record at Delta Center. The previous record was set at the home opener against Chicago about a month prior.

The record was beaten by over 48 percent.

But, it wasn’t only Utah records that got broken. The day also set the NHL record for regular season single-game net merchandise sales total. That record was broken by 29 percent. The only exclusions from this record are offsite and outdoor games.

Maybe even more impressive, the game marked the second-highest NHL merchandise sales total in league history only trailing Vegas’ 2023 Stanley Cup home-ice clinch in Game 5.

Utah Hockey Club Announces Official Practice Jersey Patch Sponsor

Utah Hockey Club announced the official practice jersey sponsor of the club will be Ski Utah.

Ski Utah is a non-profit organization that promotes Utah’s 15 ski and snowboard resorts and The Greatest Snow on Earth®.

The Ski Utah patch appears on all Utah Hockey Club practice jerseys exclusively during the team’s inaugural season.

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Ski Utah that is a celebration of the state’s adventurous spirit and will bring two passionate, winter sports communities together this season,”  said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “By proudly featuring Ski Utah’s logo on our practice jerseys, we are showcasing the vibrancy of winter sports in the state and connecting fans with the unique energy that makes Utah a premier destination.”

As the team makes itself at home in Salt Lake City, you couldn’t get a more quintessentially “Utah” patch than Ski Utah, it truly represents the state.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Utah Hockey Club in the team’s debut season and are excited to be able to offer some unique opportunities to Ski Utah Passport holders,” said Nathan Rafferty, president of Ski Utah. “Together we’re excited to celebrate the thrill of the game, the joy of Utah’s renowned slopes, and look forward to many “powder plays” to come.”

The team has yet to announce a jersey patch sponsor for game sweaters.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

KSL 5 TV Live

