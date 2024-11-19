One killed, two injured following multiple-truck crash

RICHMOND — One person was killed and two others injured after a pickup truck crashed into two other trucks Monday night.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., a silver pickup truck went into the northbound lane on Highway 91 near mile marker 40, and struck two other pickup trucks, according to Sgt. Jason Kendrick with the Utah Highway Patrol.

A driver of one of the trucks traveling northbound reportedly died from injuries sustained during the crash. Police state the passenger in that same truck was transported to a hospital for injuries, but their condition was not reported at the time of publication.

Police reported the driver of the silver pickup truck was transported to a hospital for injuries.

The other northbound truck, which was struck first during the crash, had a driver and two passengers who were not injured, police said.

Northbound lanes are closed, with no estimated time to reopen.

This accident is under investigation as police work to determine the cause of the crash.

No identities were released at the time of publication.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.