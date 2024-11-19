On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

One killed, two injured following multiple-truck crash

Nov 18, 2024, 9:20 PM | Updated: 9:24 pm

One person is dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck hit two others on Highway 91 on ...

One person is dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck hit two others on Highway 91 on Nov. 18, 2024. (Courtesy, Brian Champagne)

(Courtesy, Brian Champagne)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

RICHMOND — One person was killed and two others injured after a pickup truck crashed into two other trucks Monday night.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., a silver pickup truck went into the northbound lane on Highway 91 near mile marker 40, and struck two other pickup trucks, according to Sgt. Jason Kendrick with the Utah Highway Patrol.

A driver of one of the trucks traveling northbound reportedly died from injuries sustained during the crash. Police state the passenger in that same truck was transported to a hospital for injuries, but their condition was not reported at the time of publication.

Police reported the driver of the silver pickup truck was transported to a hospital for injuries.

The other northbound truck, which was struck first during the crash, had a driver and two passengers who were not injured, police said.

Northbound lanes are closed, with no estimated time to reopen.

This accident is under investigation as police work to determine the cause of the crash.

No identities were released at the time of publication.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

One person is dead and two others are injured after a pickup truck hit two others on Highway 91 on ...

Carlysle Price

One killed, two injured following multiple-truck crash

One person was killed and two others injured after a pickup truck crashed into two other trucks Monday night.

4 minutes ago

Darren Webster was scheduled to compete in the Baja 1000 desert race with his team, Canguro Racing,...

Shelby Lofton

Support growing for Utah man seriously injured at site of off-road race

A Holladay man is back in the United States recovering from serious injuries after he was hit by a large truck at an international off-road racing event.

2 hours ago

A bicyclist helmet next to a booth at Salt Lake City's World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Vi...

Shelby Lofton

Salt Lake City recognizes road traffic victims on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Community members and local leaders honored pedestrians and cyclists who have been killed on Salt Lake City roads as it was World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

23 hours ago

A fatal hit-and-run accident on 3500 South 1940 West on Nov. 17, 2024....

Michael Houck

Man killed in hit-and-run accident, driver later turned themselves in, WVC police say

A driver is in police custody after they allegedly killed a man in a hit-and-run accident Sunday night.

24 hours ago

This image taken from video provided by Jerry Jordan shows the fire department and others working a...

Associated Press

3 hurt when small plane crashes near Southern California dragstrip hosting racing event

Authorities say three people were injured aboard a single-engine plane that crashed near a Southern California dragstrip where fans were gathered for the finals of a racing event.

1 day ago

A Unified Fire tent at the Riverton Days event. (KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Taylorsville business sustains an estimated $1.3 million in damages in fire

A business in Taylorsville sustained an estimated $1.3 million in damages after it caught fire early Saturday morning.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

One killed, two injured following multiple-truck crash