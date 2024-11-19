Utah Scores Second Rebound Goal To Slow Washington Momentum In Second

SALT LAKE CITY – After the Utah Hockey Club opened scoring early in the first period, it took 30 minutes and four Washington goals for them to find their second.

Both of Utah’s goals came on rebound opportunities.

Bjugy gets his third of the season. pic.twitter.com/HjJyyJAzou — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024

Nick Bjugstad scored the second goal for the Hockey Club, his third of the season.

The score came on the tail end of some excellent puck movement in the attacking zone. Through the first period and a half, that was an area that was lacking for Utah.

Ultimately, the goal was scored due to unrelenting pressure from the front line. That’s also how Jack McBain scored about three minutes after the puck drop.

Textbook from the 4th line. Loads of pressure, put shots on net, get bodies in front, and battle for loose pucks. McBain has had a very good season for Utah thus far. 5 G, 3 A#UtahHC https://t.co/R0r5hYECc4 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

In between Utah’s two scores, the Capitals got just about anything they wanted as they took advantage of sloppy play.

In addition to two goals from Alex Ovechkin, Nic Dowd and Dylan Strome also found the back of the net for Washington.

Bjugstad’s second-period score finally put some wind back in the sails of Utah. A glimmer of hope for a comeback carried the club as the period continued.

Utah Hockey Club Announces Official Practice Jersey Patch Sponsor

Utah Hockey Club announced the official practice jersey sponsor of the club will be Ski Utah.

Ski Utah is a non-profit organization that promotes Utah’s 15 ski and snowboard resorts and The Greatest Snow on Earth®.

The Ski Utah patch appears on all Utah Hockey Club practice jerseys exclusively during the team’s inaugural season.

Looks like Ski Utah is the official practice jersey sponsor patch of the Utah Hockey Club.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/sOZyQPuflJ — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 2, 2024

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Ski Utah that is a celebration of the state’s adventurous spirit and will bring two passionate, winter sports communities together this season,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “By proudly featuring Ski Utah’s logo on our practice jerseys, we are showcasing the vibrancy of winter sports in the state and connecting fans with the unique energy that makes Utah a premier destination.”

As the team makes itself at home in Salt Lake City, you couldn’t get a more quintessentially “Utah” patch than Ski Utah, it truly represents the state.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Utah Hockey Club in the team’s debut season and are excited to be able to offer some unique opportunities to Ski Utah Passport holders,” said Nathan Rafferty, president of Ski Utah. “Together we’re excited to celebrate the thrill of the game, the joy of Utah’s renowned slopes, and look forward to many “powder plays” to come.”

The team has yet to announce a jersey patch sponsor for game sweaters.

