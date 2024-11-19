On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Scores Second Rebound Goal To Slow Washington Momentum In Second

Nov 18, 2024, 8:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After the Utah Hockey Club opened scoring early in the first period, it took 30 minutes and four Washington goals for them to find their second.

Both of Utah’s goals came on rebound opportunities.

Nick Bjugstad scored the second goal for the Hockey Club, his third of the season.

The score came on the tail end of some excellent puck movement in the attacking zone. Through the first period and a half, that was an area that was lacking for Utah.

Ultimately, the goal was scored due to unrelenting pressure from the front line. That’s also how Jack McBain scored about three minutes after the puck drop.

In between Utah’s two scores, the Capitals got just about anything they wanted as they took advantage of sloppy play.

In addition to two goals from Alex Ovechkin, Nic Dowd and Dylan Strome also found the back of the net for Washington.

Bjugstad’s second-period score finally put some wind back in the sails of Utah. A glimmer of hope for a comeback carried the club as the period continued.

Utah Hockey Club Announces Official Practice Jersey Patch Sponsor

Utah Hockey Club announced the official practice jersey sponsor of the club will be Ski Utah.

Ski Utah is a non-profit organization that promotes Utah’s 15 ski and snowboard resorts and The Greatest Snow on Earth®.

The Ski Utah patch appears on all Utah Hockey Club practice jerseys exclusively during the team’s inaugural season.

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Ski Utah that is a celebration of the state’s adventurous spirit and will bring two passionate, winter sports communities together this season,”  said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “By proudly featuring Ski Utah’s logo on our practice jerseys, we are showcasing the vibrancy of winter sports in the state and connecting fans with the unique energy that makes Utah a premier destination.”

As the team makes itself at home in Salt Lake City, you couldn’t get a more quintessentially “Utah” patch than Ski Utah, it truly represents the state.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Utah Hockey Club in the team’s debut season and are excited to be able to offer some unique opportunities to Ski Utah Passport holders,” said Nathan Rafferty, president of Ski Utah. “Together we’re excited to celebrate the thrill of the game, the joy of Utah’s renowned slopes, and look forward to many “powder plays” to come.”

The team has yet to announce a jersey patch sponsor for game sweaters.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Can’t Keep Up With Ovechkin, Capitals In Second Straight Loss

The Utah Hockey Club dropped its second straight game as the Capitals took advantage of sloppy play and poor goaltending in Delta Center.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Scores Second Rebound Goal To Slow Washington Momentum In Second

After the Utah Hockey Club opened scoring, it took 30 minutes and four Washington goals for them to find their second.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Jerseys Set NHL, Delta Center Sales Records

As Utah Hockey Club jerseys went on sale earlier this week, fans at Delta Center showed up to get some inaugural season merch.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Washington Capitals Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Hockey Club looks to end its home stand on a high note against Washington on Monday before embarking on a four-game road trip.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Three Edition

The latest Big 12 basketball power rankings features a lot of movement in the middle.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Arizona State Presser

Sitake sets the stage for the Top 25 showdown against Big 12 newcomer Arizona State.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Utah Scores Second Rebound Goal To Slow Washington Momentum In Second