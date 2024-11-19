Utah Hockey Club Can’t Keep Up With Ovechkin, Capitals In Second Straight Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club dropped its second straight game as the Washington Capitals took advantage of sloppy play and poor goaltending in Delta Center on Monday.

Utah opened scoring just minutes after the puck drop. After that, Washington rattled off four unanswered and the rest was history. The Hockey Club made a mid-game goalie switch to get some fresh skates on the ice but the change didnt work as the Caps added two more before going on to win, 6-2.

Utah will now hit the road for four straight, starting in Boston on Thursday.

Pregame

Last one at home before we hit the road. pic.twitter.com/X8KywigYJR — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024

How we’re lining up tonight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W01gLIekgO — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024

First Period

McBain scores on a JUICY rebound and #UtahHC leads 1-0!!! — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Textbook from the 4th line. Loads of pressure, put shots on net, get bodies in front, and battle for loose pucks. McBain has had a very good season for Utah thus far. 5 G, 3 A#UtahHC https://t.co/R0r5hYECc4 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Ovechkin to the box for 2 minutes.#UtahHC power play up for the first time tonight. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024

Guenther just rang one off the crossbar on a nasty one-timer. Would’ve been poetic to score like that against the Capitals while Ovechkin is in the box. SO close. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Back to back goals in under a minute from the Capitals and they suddenly lead 2-1.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024

Wild how quickly things can change in the NHL. Bad turnover in their own zone and a missed assignment result in 2 goals in 10 seconds for the Caps. https://t.co/mQfO6Z9Wyg — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Valimaki to the box for 2 minutes for interference. Capitals to the power play as they lead 2-1 with 10:58 left in the first period.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024

Ovechkin nets one in SLC to add to his pursuit of the all-time scoring record. Bad turnover gifted Ovechkin the puck right in the slot and he let it rip. 3-1 Washington with under 9 minutes left.#UtahHC #ALLCAPS — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Brutal turnover. Ovechkin will not miss from there. https://t.co/EIm622t02k — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Same penalty for Washington.#UtahHC with a 5 on 3 for 24 seconds. https://t.co/rIXBOQLhx8 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024

Nice possession from #UtahHC on the PP but they’re 0/3 tonight including a 5 on 3 for 24 seconds. Hit the post twice and a couple blocked shots from Washington. Those are opportunities you HAVE to capitalize on when you’re playing a team this good. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Caps score but it’s quickly overturned for goaltender interference. Washington is challenging the result. Stay tuned… — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Goaltender interference stands. No goal for Washington. Score remains 3-1. Ovechkin is laughing as he now sits in the box for the third time tonight following the delay of game penalty. Utah back to the PP. HAVE to score here. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Rough first period for #UtahHC Early lead but the Caps score 3 unanswered after some sloppy play. Caps lead 3-1. Utah is currently 0/4 on the PP but lead shots on goal 11-9. Hockey is weird. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Headed to the second period. pic.twitter.com/rdqepSXftM — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024

Second Period

Keller hits the crossbar on a one-timer during the PP…just some bad luck tonight. That’s 3 posts and 0/4 on the advantage so far tonight.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Lamoureux to the box for 2 minutes for holding. Washington gets their second PP opportunity of the night. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024

McBain to the box for 2 minutes for tripping. 5 on 3 for 17 seconds. https://t.co/Azzz6nfHQf — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024

Ovechkin scores another on the power play…well Utah…at least you’re witnessing some history. Ovi is arguably the greatest to ever put the puck in the net. Caps lead 4-1. Ingram benched. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Connor Ingram is headed to the bench after allowing a fourth goal. Vejmelka will take the net.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Ovi is legitimately short-circuiting our brains… How do you even explain what he’s accomplishing right now? #ALLCAPS | @BlueHalo pic.twitter.com/dCV2JVjoiT — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 19, 2024

Bjugstad scores off a rebound and Utah suddenly has a little momentum in this game. Sergachev had a BEAUTIFUL save at the blue line to keep the possession alive and Utah gets one back. 4-2 near the midway point of the second period.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Sergachev made this possible with his phenomenal effort to keep the puck alive at the blue line. Keller then set up Schmaltz for a one-timer and Bjugstad cleaned it up. Utah with some momentum. https://t.co/jLlR3ircdN — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Keller just got robbed Lindgren on the glove side. Keller let it rip, and Lindgren snatched it. That’s a VERY good glove save. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Utah is 0/6 on the PP tonight. They’ve had good possession but just cannot seem to generate overly dangerous opportunities. Something needs to change there. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

End of the 2nd period. Utah 2

Washington 4 SOG

Utah 19

Washington 18#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024

Third period on deck. pic.twitter.com/nwHGPxshsM — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024

Third Period

Another #UtahHC power play after Washington commits a delay of game. 17:21 remaining in the third. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024

Ovechkin down on the ice. He is limping to the bench and not putting any weight on his left leg. Hate to see it.#UtahHC #ALLCAPS — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Washington with another. Caps lead 5-2. Only 19 shots on goal… — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

A pretty finish from Dewey to give the boys a five-spot pic.twitter.com/49nulUNJkQ — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 19, 2024

Woof…Washington with another. 6-2 Capitals. Brutal night between the pipes. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Pro has already established a new career high in goals with seven in 60 less games pic.twitter.com/iSZdVwZaTl — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 19, 2024

McBain has dropped the gloves with Wilson. Wilson wins. That is NOT a guy you fight. Plain and simple. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024

Back at it on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/BMQ3IIkUma — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

