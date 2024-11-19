On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Can’t Keep Up With Ovechkin, Capitals In Second Straight Loss

Nov 18, 2024, 9:56 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club dropped its second straight game as the Washington Capitals took advantage of sloppy play and poor goaltending in Delta Center on Monday.

Utah opened scoring just minutes after the puck drop. After that, Washington rattled off four unanswered and the rest was history. The Hockey Club made a mid-game goalie switch to get some fresh skates on the ice but the change didnt work as the Caps added two more before going on to win, 6-2.

Utah will now hit the road for four straight, starting in Boston on Thursday.

Pregame

First Period

Second Period

RELATED: Utah Scores Second Rebound Goal To Slow Washington Momentum In Second

Third Period

RELATED STORIES

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Can’t Keep Up With Ovechkin, Capitals In Second Straight Loss

The Utah Hockey Club dropped its second straight game as the Capitals took advantage of sloppy play and poor goaltending in Delta Center.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Scores Second Rebound Goal To Slow Washington Momentum In Second

After the Utah Hockey Club opened scoring, it took 30 minutes and four Washington goals for them to find their second.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Jerseys Set NHL, Delta Center Sales Records

As Utah Hockey Club jerseys went on sale earlier this week, fans at Delta Center showed up to get some inaugural season merch.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Washington Capitals Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Hockey Club looks to end its home stand on a high note against Washington on Monday before embarking on a four-game road trip.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Three Edition

The latest Big 12 basketball power rankings features a lot of movement in the middle.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Arizona State Presser

Sitake sets the stage for the Top 25 showdown against Big 12 newcomer Arizona State.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Utah Hockey Club Can’t Keep Up With Ovechkin, Capitals In Second Straight Loss