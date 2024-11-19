Utah Hockey Club Can’t Keep Up With Ovechkin, Capitals In Second Straight Loss
Nov 18, 2024, 9:56 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Hockey Club dropped its second straight game as the Washington Capitals took advantage of sloppy play and poor goaltending in Delta Center on Monday.
Utah opened scoring just minutes after the puck drop. After that, Washington rattled off four unanswered and the rest was history. The Hockey Club made a mid-game goalie switch to get some fresh skates on the ice but the change didnt work as the Caps added two more before going on to win, 6-2.
Utah will now hit the road for four straight, starting in Boston on Thursday.
Pregame
📍 Delta Center#UtahHC #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/xAtG2gC3kp
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Last one at home before we hit the road. pic.twitter.com/X8KywigYJR
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024
Alexander Ovechkin is at Delta Center.
Wild.#UtahHC #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/z6nsElYLSB
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
How we’re lining up tonight ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/W01gLIekgO
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024
Monday night starters. #UtahHC | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/PF6uz6udpl
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024
First Period
McBain scores on a JUICY rebound and #UtahHC leads 1-0!!!
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Textbook from the 4th line. Loads of pressure, put shots on net, get bodies in front, and battle for loose pucks.
McBain has had a very good season for Utah thus far.
5 G, 3 A#UtahHC https://t.co/R0r5hYECc4
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Ovechkin to the box for 2 minutes.#UtahHC power play up for the first time tonight.
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024
Guenther just rang one off the crossbar on a nasty one-timer.
Would’ve been poetic to score like that against the Capitals while Ovechkin is in the box.
SO close.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Back to back goals in under a minute from the Capitals and they suddenly lead 2-1.#UtahHC
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024
10 SECONDS. TWO GOALS. pic.twitter.com/RzIFZNas4M
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 19, 2024
Wild how quickly things can change in the NHL.
Bad turnover in their own zone and a missed assignment result in 2 goals in 10 seconds for the Caps. https://t.co/mQfO6Z9Wyg
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Valimaki to the box for 2 minutes for interference.
Capitals to the power play as they lead 2-1 with 10:58 left in the first period.#UtahHC
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024
Ovechkin nets one in SLC to add to his pursuit of the all-time scoring record.
Bad turnover gifted Ovechkin the puck right in the slot and he let it rip.
3-1 Washington with under 9 minutes left.#UtahHC #ALLCAPS
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Brutal turnover. Ovechkin will not miss from there. https://t.co/EIm622t02k
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Same penalty for Washington.#UtahHC with a 5 on 3 for 24 seconds. https://t.co/rIXBOQLhx8
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024
Nice possession from #UtahHC on the PP but they’re 0/3 tonight including a 5 on 3 for 24 seconds.
Hit the post twice and a couple blocked shots from Washington. Those are opportunities you HAVE to capitalize on when you’re playing a team this good.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Caps score but it’s quickly overturned for goaltender interference.
Washington is challenging the result.
Stay tuned…
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Goaltender interference stands. No goal for Washington. Score remains 3-1.
Ovechkin is laughing as he now sits in the box for the third time tonight following the delay of game penalty.
Utah back to the PP. HAVE to score here.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Rough first period for #UtahHC
Early lead but the Caps score 3 unanswered after some sloppy play.
Caps lead 3-1.
Utah is currently 0/4 on the PP but lead shots on goal 11-9.
Hockey is weird.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Headed to the second period. pic.twitter.com/rdqepSXftM
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024
Second Period
Keller hits the crossbar on a one-timer during the PP…just some bad luck tonight.
That’s 3 posts and 0/4 on the advantage so far tonight.#UtahHC
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Lamoureux to the box for 2 minutes for holding.
Washington gets their second PP opportunity of the night.
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024
McBain to the box for 2 minutes for tripping.
5 on 3 for 17 seconds. https://t.co/Azzz6nfHQf
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024
Ovechkin scores another on the power play…well Utah…at least you’re witnessing some history. Ovi is arguably the greatest to ever put the puck in the net.
Caps lead 4-1. Ingram benched.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Connor Ingram is headed to the bench after allowing a fourth goal.
Vejmelka will take the net.#UtahHC
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Ovi is legitimately short-circuiting our brains…
How do you even explain what he’s accomplishing right now? #ALLCAPS | @BlueHalo pic.twitter.com/dCV2JVjoiT
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 19, 2024
Bjugstad scores off a rebound and Utah suddenly has a little momentum in this game.
Sergachev had a BEAUTIFUL save at the blue line to keep the possession alive and Utah gets one back.
4-2 near the midway point of the second period.#UtahHC
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Sergachev made this possible with his phenomenal effort to keep the puck alive at the blue line.
Keller then set up Schmaltz for a one-timer and Bjugstad cleaned it up. Utah with some momentum. https://t.co/jLlR3ircdN
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Keller just got robbed Lindgren on the glove side.
Keller let it rip, and Lindgren snatched it. That’s a VERY good glove save.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Utah is 0/6 on the PP tonight.
They’ve had good possession but just cannot seem to generate overly dangerous opportunities.
Something needs to change there.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
End of the 2nd period.
Utah 2
Washington 4
SOG
Utah 19
Washington 18#UtahHC
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024
Third period on deck. pic.twitter.com/nwHGPxshsM
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024
Third Period
Another #UtahHC power play after Washington commits a delay of game.
17:21 remaining in the third.
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 19, 2024
Ovechkin down on the ice. He is limping to the bench and not putting any weight on his left leg.
Hate to see it.#UtahHC #ALLCAPS
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Washington with another.
Caps lead 5-2.
Only 19 shots on goal…
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
A pretty finish from Dewey to give the boys a five-spot pic.twitter.com/49nulUNJkQ
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 19, 2024
Woof…Washington with another.
6-2 Capitals. Brutal night between the pipes.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Pro has already established a new career high in goals with seven in 60 less games pic.twitter.com/iSZdVwZaTl
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 19, 2024
McBain has dropped the gloves with Wilson.
Wilson wins. That is NOT a guy you fight. Plain and simple.
— Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 19, 2024
Back at it on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/BMQ3IIkUma
— Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 19, 2024
Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.
