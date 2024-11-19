On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Projecting Where BYU Lands In College Football Playoff Rankings After First Loss

Nov 18, 2024, 10:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The third installment of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, November 19.

A big question nationally regarding the CFP Top 25 is, how far will BYU fall after they suffered their first loss of the season? Not only was it a loss, but it was also a setback at home against a Kansas team with a losing record (4-6).

Before losing to Kansas, BYU was ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

For the third installment of the CFP Top 25, I’m projecting BYU to take a big tumble, as they did in the AP Top 25. My projection for BYU in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings is No. 14, an eight-spot drop.

What to watch for in the third CFP Top 25 reveal

BYU could still be the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the rankings, putting the Cougars in the 12-team field. But I’ll project the Committee gives Colorado a bump after convincingly dominating Utah one week after BYU squeaked by the Utes in Salt Lake City.

I project four Big 12 teams to be ranked this week, with Arizona State and Iowa State joining the rankings.

The top five in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings should be the same as last week: Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, and Indiana. It will get interesting at No. 6, BYU’s old spot.

I’m calling for Alabama to catapult from No. 10 to No. 6. The Crimson Tide faced Mercer from the FCS ranks this past weekend. If not Alabama, Notre Dame could be the team that goes to No. 6.

It will be interesting to see how the Playoff Committee ranks the handful of two-loss SEC teams. Georgia brought Tennessee into the two-loss mix after knocking off the Vols in Athens over the weekend.

How the Committee ranks those teams will likely be a big storyline from this week’s Top 25 reveal.

Remember, a team’s ranking does not equate to its seed in the 12-team bracket. The easiest way to look at this is to find the five highest-ranked conference champions, start from the top with the at-large teams, and work your way down until you get the full 12-team field.

College Football Playoff Rankings Projection

For the third installment of the Top 25 for the 2024 season

1. Oregon (No. 1 seed)

2. Ohio State (No. 5 seed)

3. Texas (No. 2 seed)

4. Penn State (No. 6 seed)

5. Indiana (No. 7 seed)

6. Alabama (No. 8 seed)

7. Notre Dame (No. 9 seed)

8. Georgia (No. 10 seed)

9. Miami (No. 3 seed)

10. Tennessee (No. 11 seed)

11. Ole Miss (First Team Out)

12. Boise State (No. 4 seed)

13. Colorado (No. 12 seed)

14. BYU

15. SMU

16. Texas A&M

17. South Carolina

18. Clemson

19. Army

20. Arizona State

21. Tulane

22. Illinois

23. Iowa State

24. UNLV

25. Missouri

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Projecting Where BYU Lands In College Football Playoff Rankings After First Loss

How far does BYU fall in the CFP rankings? Taking a crack at where they could land.

10 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Can’t Keep Up With Ovechkin, Capitals In Second Straight Loss

The Utah Hockey Club dropped its second straight game as the Capitals took advantage of sloppy play and poor goaltending in Delta Center.

53 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Scores Second Rebound Goal To Slow Washington Momentum In Second

After the Utah Hockey Club opened scoring, it took 30 minutes and four Washington goals for them to find their second.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Jerseys Set NHL, Delta Center Sales Records

As Utah Hockey Club jerseys went on sale earlier this week, fans at Delta Center showed up to get some inaugural season merch.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Vs. Washington Capitals Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Hockey Club looks to end its home stand on a high note against Washington on Monday before embarking on a four-game road trip.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Three Edition

The latest Big 12 basketball power rankings features a lot of movement in the middle.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Projecting Where BYU Lands In College Football Playoff Rankings After First Loss