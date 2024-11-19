One ejected, killed during icy commute on I-15 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after being ejected on Interstate 15 Tuesday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Lt. Cam Roden with UHP said a car traveling north on I-15 near 400 South rolled over into the median shortly before 7 a.m.

One person was ejected, killing them. Roden said the car was the only one involved in the crash.

The left lanes of northbound I-15 were closed and southbound lanes were diverting to Interstate 80. The Utah Department of Transportation said southbound lanes at 600 South were also being diverted for ice removal efforts.

🚨Alert – Watch for black ice on roadways throughout Salt Lake, Summit and Wasatch counties this morning. There are multiple crashes on the roadways. Use caution and stay alert. — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 19, 2024

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.