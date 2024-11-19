One ejected, killed during icy commute on I-15 in Salt Lake City

On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Nov 19, 2024, 7:03 AM | Updated: 7:08 am

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after being ejected on Interstate 15 Tuesday morning, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Lt. Cam Roden with UHP said a car traveling north on I-15 near 400 South rolled over into the median shortly before 7 a.m.

One person was ejected, killing them. Roden said the car was the only one involved in the crash.

The left lanes of northbound I-15 were closed and southbound lanes were diverting to Interstate 80. The Utah Department of Transportation said southbound lanes at 600 South were also being diverted for ice removal efforts.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

Mary Culbertson

6 minutes ago

