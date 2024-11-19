Post Malone to kick off 2025 stadium tour with Jelly Roll at Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Post Malone stadium tour is set to kick off from his home in the Beehive State starting in April 2025.

Beginning at Rice-Eccles Stadium on April 29, the tour will trek through 25 other stadiums afterward, including AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Allegiant Staidum in Las Vegas and Citi Field in New York City. The tour will wrap in San Franciso’s Oracle Park on July 1.

The 10-time Grammy-nominated artist made the announcement Tuesday, highlighting his opening act, Jelly Roll — a recent Utah convert, after the country music star recently said he would purchase a house in Park City. The tour will also feature special guest Sierra Ferrell on selected dates, including the one in Salt Lake.

Malone plans to gift his giant fanbase with a mix of his biggest hits and fan favorites. Plus, he’ll swoon them with new songs from his sixth studio album and first-ever in the country genre, “F-1 Trillion.” The album is currently nominated for best country album at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The first round of presale tickets will be available for Citi card members on Wednesday at noon MST until Monday at 10 p.m. The second round of presale tickets will be available through Ticketmaster on Friday. Anyone in the U.S. and Canada interested in the second round can register now.