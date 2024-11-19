HYRUM, Cache County — The Hardware Wildlife Management Area is kicking off its winter season in December by offering horse-drawn sleigh rides.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Haviland’s Old West Adventures will offer the sleigh rides starting Dec. 6. and going through Feb. 9.

The DWR said each ride lasts about 45 minutes and takes visitors through a herd of wild elk.

The rides will be available every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitors can buy tickets at the Hardware Wildlife Education Center between 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in person, the DWR said.

The Hardware Wildlife Management Area will also offer a “Santa’s Workshop” on Dec. 7, 14 and 21. Tickets are $40 for anyone over 3 years old. Attendees will have a meal with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make holiday ornaments and take a sleigh ride.

The management area also offers free activities at its Wildlife Education Center. Visitors can check out the “All About Elk” exhibit throughout the winter.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the center holds family-friendly activities between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Visitors can also view the elk from the parking lot of the center.