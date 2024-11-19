Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

This article about seasonal affective disorder is sponsored by Lighting Design.

Introduction

It’s common for people to start feeling dreary in the transition to winter, with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) impacting approximately 5% of adults in the United States, according to psychiatry.org.

One way to brighten your mood during the darker days is to use lighting in your home. The right lighting can help you address SAD or general winter blues and get you through the colder months.

Understanding seasonal affective disorder

Seasonal affective disorder is a form of depression that occurs during the late fall and winter months when there’s less daylight. People may experience mood swings, low energy, or social withdrawal.

The critical difference between SAD and depression is that the former is temporary and can usually be treated with light exposure therapy. The symptoms stem from less exposure to sunlight instead of other conditions in a person’s life that may contribute to depression.

The science behind light exposure therapy

Light exposure therapy typically consists of 30 minutes of daily exposure to a particular light source that emits 10,000 lux. This type of therapy is helpful for people experiencing both SAD and other types of depression, as it is brighter than usual indoor lighting and mimics the brightness of a sunny day.

The science behind it rests in the fact that if lack of light contributes to SAD symptoms, then adding light may reverse them. The bright light stimulates parts of the brain that restore a normal circadian rhythm.

As with any therapy, light therapy may not be as effective as other types of methods or medications. However, light exposure therapy has few side effects and can be worth testing to see if it works for you.

How to find the right type of lighting for therapeutic purposes

There are many different lighting options available for light exposure therapy. Two main features include high lux count and low UV emissions.

Some of the lighting therapy options include:

Light boxes

Dawn stimulators

Full-spectrum light bulbs

Low-intensity blue lights

Other methods of creating a bright environment at home

You can try other ways of beating the winter blues with some lighting tips from Lighting Design.

The first and most obvious step is to increase the amount of natural light in your home, such as by opening blinds or using mirrors to reflect light. A sheer curtain or window treatment can help you maintain privacy while letting natural light in.

Further, using LED lighting to set the light temperature in your home can also mimic the sun’s natural light. Any bright, warm-toned emission that gives the impression of sunlight will help you make it through winter.

One more light exposure tip

Finally, spending time outdoors has many health benefits if you can’t afford to purchase a light box or change your home lighting options. Spending 30 minutes outside on a walk or sitting outside on your patio can brighten your mood. Even if it’s cloudy, your brain still benefits from UV exposure.

Other ways to manage seasonal affective disorder

As with any mental health treatment, there are many different tools to manage symptoms holistically. In addition to light exposure therapy, try exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy diet, or seeking individual or group therapy.

If you feel your condition is not improving with light exposure therapy, consult a licensed professional to determine the best options for your condition.

Disclaimer: The information provided should not be used for diagnosing or treating a health problem or disease, and those seeking personal medical advice should consult with a licensed physician. Always seek the advice of your doctor or other qualified health provider regarding a medical condition.

