Significance Of Hockey Heroes: Sidney Crosby Inspires Utah Hockey Club Players, KSL Sports Insider

SALT LAKE CITY – During the preliminary round of Men’s hockey at the 2002 Winter Olympics in my hometown of Salt Lake City, a hockey player was suddenly born within my soul. Inside of what was formerly known as the “E Center” I watched the United States take on Russia and after just one period, I was completely hooked.

At the age of six, I can distinctly remember being awestruck by the speed, physicality, and intensity that was playing out on the ice in front of me. During the first intermission I told my dad I had to play, and from that very moment, hockey has forever been a part of my DNA.

Since that defining moment in my life, the last 22 years have been filled with endless trips to rinks, countless practices, games, taping sticks, lacing skates and moments of pure bliss as I would step onto the ice and hear it crackle beneath my blades. But in addition to all that, what I remember and cherish the most are all the moments I shared with family watching my hockey heroes on the TV in our basement.

Everybody has a hockey hero

Within the hockey community, everybody has a hero. Whether it’s Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Joe Sakic, Mike Modano, Alexander Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, or Clayton Keller, everyone has a hero.

These are the players who inspire you. The skaters who pull a jaw dropping deke, lay a big hit, score a mesmerizing goal or introduce a new celly that you end up trying the very next day. The ones whose sweaters endlessly line the closet and you proudly display their name on your back whenever you thrown one on.

For me, that childhood hero still wears No. 87 in the city of Pittsburgh, PA.

Surreal moment for me tonight. The last time I was at MSG, I was cheering on Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins as a 14 year old. Little did I know the next time I’d be in this building would be on press row to cover the Utah Hockey Club. Very blessed.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/Efp5Zab0RN — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Arguably one of the greatest players in league history, it didn’t take long for Sidney Crosby to win over the hearts of countless young hockey players, including myself. With his dazzling handles, otherworldly hockey IQ and elite ability to put the puck in the net, it wasn’t hard to become a devout follower. But what I appreciate the most about No. 87 are the moments he brought my family together to watch a hockey game, and the person he is off the ice.

From moments like the 2008 Winter Classic, rivalry games against the Washington Capitals or any of his three Stanley Cups, we rarely missed a game as we cheered on Sid. In late January of 2010, my parents and I even traveled to New York City to watch the Penguins defeat the Rangers 4-2 at Madison Square Garden.

Additionally, with proven leadership as one of the longest tenured captains in the NHL and all of his community outreach, Crosby also inspired me to be a better person.

So, why is this important? Why does any of this matter? Why am I telling you a slightly embarrassing fact that I wore a wristband with Crosby’s name on it for two years when I was a kid (age undisclosed) or that I considered changing my nationality to Canadian?

It’s because those heroes now play in our state. Those heroes will now inspire our kids to play hockey, and that culture will now be engrained in our cities and towns.

Utah Hockey Club’s Heroes

Who are those heroes? They are guys like Dylan Guenther, Maveric Lamoureux, Mikhail Sergachev, Clayton Keller and Alexander Kerfoot who all understand the importance of inspiring the next generation.

“Having someone to look up to as a child, whether in hockey or otherwise is extremely important,” Utah Hockey Club defenseman Ian Cole said. “Someone to idolize, to emulate…”

“You are a role model, whether you like it or not. You can make the argument that you don’t owe anyone anything…but as a professional athlete, as someone that kids do look up to, that’s just the way that it is. Awareness in that is great and trying to act accordingly. Especially on the ice…a guy that I think of first in that conversation is a guy like Sidney Crosby,” Cole continued.

Even most of these professionals grew up with hockey heroes. Whether it was specific players, teams, coaches, or even family members, those individuals inspired these players to reach the highest level.

“A lot of people had a really big influence on my career,” Utah Hockey Club forward Dylan Guenther said. “My parents growing up. I skated a lot before school, after school…they dedicated a lot of their time to hockey…and then watching Crosby was probably my favorite player.”

“The obvious one for me is my dad. He was the role model in my life…my favorite hockey players growing up were Sidney Crosby and Patrice Bergeron,” Utah Hockey Club forward Alex Kerfoot explained. “I’m a Canadian kid so Sidney Crosby, I remember, watching the Olympics in 2010 and that was a pretty cool moment for me…both of those guys, just how they carry themselves on and off the ice.”

Hockey is Family

Hockey is family. From parents, to coaches, teammates, trainers and even the pro’s, each individual plays a specific role in inspiring the next generation.

“Kids are everything,” Mikahail Sergachev said. “Just helping a new generation of players do it right and help them make the right steps.”

I am forever grateful for those inspired me and helped me to secure the greatest job in the world. My parents who supported me in every way from day one. My wife, family and friends who supported my dreams and No. 87 who sparked a deep love of the game within my soul.

This week, my parents and I will have the opportunity to travel to Pittsburgh for the first time and watch the player who inspired my love of the game. Yet again, Crosby will bring my family together for another unforgettable moment.

Hockey is just different. It’s a unique sport and culture with some of the greatest heroes on the planet. It is my hope that as it spreads throughout our communities, each of you will discover your heroes and find as much joy in it as I have.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports