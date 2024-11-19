On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Significance Of Hockey Heroes: Sidney Crosby Inspires Utah Hockey Club Players, KSL Sports Insider

Nov 19, 2024, 11:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – During the preliminary round of Men’s hockey at the 2002 Winter Olympics in my hometown of Salt Lake City, a hockey player was suddenly born within my soul. Inside of what was formerly known as the “E Center” I watched the United States take on Russia and after just one period, I was completely hooked.

At the age of six, I can distinctly remember being awestruck by the speed, physicality, and intensity that was playing out on the ice in front of me. During the first intermission I told my dad I had to play, and from that very moment, hockey has forever been a part of my DNA.

Since that defining moment in my life, the last 22 years have been filled with endless trips to rinks, countless practices, games, taping sticks, lacing skates and moments of pure bliss as I would step onto the ice and hear it crackle beneath my blades. But in addition to all that, what I remember and cherish the most are all the moments I shared with family watching my hockey heroes on the TV in our basement.

Everybody has a hockey hero

Within the hockey community, everybody has a hero. Whether it’s Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Joe Sakic, Mike Modano, Alexander Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, or Clayton Keller, everyone has a hero.

These are the players who inspire you. The skaters who pull a jaw dropping deke, lay a big hit, score a mesmerizing goal or introduce a new celly that you end up trying the very next day. The ones whose sweaters endlessly line the closet and you proudly display their name on your back whenever you thrown one on.

For me, that childhood hero still wears No. 87 in the city of Pittsburgh, PA.

Arguably one of the greatest players in league history, it didn’t take long for Sidney Crosby to win over the hearts of countless young hockey players, including myself. With his dazzling handles, otherworldly hockey IQ and elite ability to put the puck in the net, it wasn’t hard to become a devout follower. But what I appreciate the most about No. 87 are the moments he brought my family together to watch a hockey game, and the person he is off the ice.

From moments like the 2008 Winter Classic, rivalry games against the Washington Capitals or any of his three Stanley Cups, we rarely missed a game as we cheered on Sid. In late January of 2010, my parents and I even traveled to New York City to watch the Penguins defeat the Rangers 4-2 at Madison Square Garden.

Additionally, with proven leadership as one of the longest tenured captains in the NHL and all of his community outreach, Crosby also inspired me to be a better person.

So, why is this important? Why does any of this matter? Why am I telling you a slightly embarrassing fact that I wore a wristband with Crosby’s name on it for two years when I was a kid (age undisclosed) or that I considered changing my nationality to Canadian?

It’s because those heroes now play in our state. Those heroes will now inspire our kids to play hockey, and that culture will now be engrained in our cities and towns.

Utah Hockey Club’s Heroes

Who are those heroes? They are guys like Dylan Guenther, Maveric Lamoureux, Mikhail Sergachev, Clayton Keller and Alexander Kerfoot who all understand the importance of inspiring the next generation.

“Having someone to look up to as a child, whether in hockey or otherwise is extremely important,” Utah Hockey Club defenseman Ian Cole said. “Someone to idolize, to emulate…”

“You are a role model, whether you like it or not. You can make the argument that you don’t owe anyone anything…but as a professional athlete, as someone that kids do look up to, that’s just the way that it is. Awareness in that is great and trying to act accordingly. Especially on the ice…a guy that I think of first in that conversation is a guy like Sidney Crosby,” Cole continued.

Even most of these professionals grew up with hockey heroes. Whether it was specific players, teams, coaches, or even family members, those individuals inspired these players to reach the highest level.

“A lot of people had a really big influence on my career,” Utah Hockey Club forward Dylan Guenther said. “My parents growing up. I skated a lot before school, after school…they dedicated a lot of their time to hockey…and then watching Crosby was probably my favorite player.”

“The obvious one for me is my dad. He was the role model in my life…my favorite hockey players growing up were Sidney Crosby and Patrice Bergeron,” Utah Hockey Club forward Alex Kerfoot explained. “I’m a Canadian kid so Sidney Crosby, I remember, watching the Olympics in 2010 and that was a pretty cool moment for me…both of those guys, just how they carry themselves on and off the ice.”

Hockey is Family

Hockey is family. From parents, to coaches, teammates, trainers and even the pro’s, each individual plays a specific role in inspiring the next generation.

“Kids are everything,” Mikahail Sergachev said. “Just helping a new generation of players do it right and help them make the right steps.”

I am forever grateful for those inspired me and helped me to secure the greatest job in the world. My parents who supported me in every way from day one. My wife, family and friends who supported my dreams and No. 87 who sparked a deep love of the game within my soul.

This week, my parents and I will have the opportunity to travel to Pittsburgh for the first time and watch the player who inspired my love of the game. Yet again, Crosby will bring my family together for another unforgettable moment.

Hockey is just different. It’s a unique sport and culture with some of the greatest heroes on the planet. It is my hope that as it spreads throughout our communities, each of you will discover your heroes and find as much joy in it as I have.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Breaking Down BYU Football’s Paths To Big 12 Championship Game

Sizing up BYU's potential roads that lead to AT&T Stadium for the Big 12 Championship Game.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Utah State Aggies Are Favorites Against Big 10’s Iowa Hawkeyes

Despite massive roster turnover and being led by their fourth head coach in the last five years, the Utah State Aggies are off to an undefeated start in 2024. The Aggies have scored an average of 104 points a game so far this season, all of them home wins led by new Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun who has his squad executing at an extremely high level early in the season.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Significance Of Hockey Heroes: Sidney Crosby Inspires Utah Hockey Club Players, KSL Sports Insider

Hockey is just different. It’s a unique sport and culture with the greatest heroes on the planet. It is my hope that as it spreads throughout our communities, each of you will discover your heroes and find as much joy in it as I have.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Overwhelmed By Ovechkin, Capitals In Deflating Loss

Despite efforts to try and find consistency, the Utah Hockey Club struggled yet again to play a complete game and were completely overwhelmed by Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Projecting Where BYU Lands In College Football Playoff Rankings After First Loss

How far does BYU fall in the CFP rankings? Taking a crack at where they could land.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Can’t Keep Up With Ovechkin, Capitals In Second Straight Loss

The Utah Hockey Club dropped its second straight game as the Capitals took advantage of sloppy play and poor goaltending in Delta Center.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Significance Of Hockey Heroes: Sidney Crosby Inspires Utah Hockey Club Players, KSL Sports Insider