Driver in double fatal crash was distracted by phone, charges say

CHESTER, Sanpete County — A criminal charge was filed Monday against a Sevier County man accused of causing a three-vehicle crash in July, resulting in the deaths of two people.

Damon Franklin Rymer, 22, of Monroe, was charged Monday in 6th District Court with automobile homicide involving a mobile device, a third-degree felony.

On July 15, Rymer drove a vehicle “in a negligent manner while using a wireless communication device and caused the death of another,” according to charging documents. The crash happened just before noon on state Route 132 near Chester, Sanpete County.

A 2004 Dodge Intrepid had slowed to make a left turn into their driveway. Rymer, who was driving a 2019 Ford F-250, was traveling behind the Intrepid but failed to slow down and slammed into the back of the vehicle, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Intrepid was pushed into the oncoming lane where it struck a 2017 Toyota Corolla that was traveling west. Both occupants of the Intrepid died as a result of the crash.

Braden A. Christiansen, 27, and Caitlin M. Edmunds, 26, both of Chester, were killed. A GoFundMe* campaign was launched to raise money for the couple’s son, Khyren, who was not in the car.

Three other people, including Ryman, sustained injuries.

CHESTER, Sanpete County — A criminal charge was filed Monday against a Sevier County man accused of causing a three-vehicle crash in July, resulting in the deaths of two people.

Damon Franklin Rymer, 22, of Monroe, was charged Monday in 6th District Court with automobile homicide involving a mobile device, a third-degree felony.

On July 15, Rymer drove a vehicle “in a negligent manner while using a wireless communication device and caused the death of another,” according to charging documents. The crash happened just before noon on state Route 132 near Chester, Sanpete County.

A 2004 Dodge Intrepid had slowed to make a left turn into their driveway. Rymer, who was driving a 2019 Ford F-250, was traveling behind the Intrepid but failed to slow down and slammed into the back of the vehicle, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

The Intrepid was pushed into the oncoming lane where it struck a 2017 Toyota Corolla that was traveling west. Both occupants of the Intrepid died as a result of the crash.

Braden A. Christiansen, 27, and Caitlin M. Edmunds, 26, both of Chester, were killed. A GoFundMe* campaign was launched to raise money for the couple’s son, Khyren, who was not in the car.

Three other people, including Ryman, sustained injuries.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.