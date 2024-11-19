Car crash injures 2, knocks out power pole

TAYLORSVILLE — Two people are injured and many are left without power after a car crashed into another and hit a power pole Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:33 p.m., a car ran a red light on 5400 South Canal St. and crashed into a car traveling through the intersection, according to Lt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department.

Two people were reportedly extricated out of one vehicle and were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Police stated they were in stable condition.

During the crash, the cars collided with a power pole, knocking out power for an estimated 1,700 people, Cheshire said.

Rocky Mountain Power estimated power should be restored for 1,100 people shortly. All power is expected to return by 8 p.m.

The names of those involved were not released at the time of publication.

This is a developing story and may be updated.