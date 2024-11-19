BYU Football Game At Arizona State Officially Sold Out

On the Site:
TEMPE, Ariz. – BYU football is getting set to face a capacity crowd at Arizona State this Saturday.

Arizona State announced on Tuesday that the Top 25 clash between Big 12 foes is officially sold out.

BYU football at Arizona State: Sold Out

The only way to get tickets to the game with Big 12 Championship stakes on the line is through the secondary market.

Arizona State plays at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The stadium’s capacity is 53,599. Formerly known as Sun Devil Stadium, the venue once held more than 70,000 fans before undergoing a renovation that reduced the capacity to its current structure.

BYU fans are well known for finding ways to get into games with limited ticket options. Kalani Sitake pointed that out when BYU faced Notre Dame in Las Vegas in 2022.

Kenny Dillingham challenged ASU faithful to keep tickets with Sun Devil fans

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham knows the potential for blue inside Mountain America Stadium on Saturday. So he put a challenge out to Sun Devil fans.

“If you have tickets and you’re an ASU fan, make sure they go to ASU fans. There’s a lot of BYU fans in the Valley,” Dillingham said earlier this week. “So let’s make sure if you’re an ASU fan and you own a ticket and you’re selling it or giving it away, make them show you an ASU hat or ASU shirt, something ASU in order to get that ticket. I think it’s one of the most expensive tickets in college football right now, and that’s super exciting.”

BYU is making its first visit to Tempe since 1997. Saturday will be the first matchup between the programs as Big 12 Conference foes.

The crowd at ASU will be the seventh time this season that BYU has played in front of a sold-out environment. All five of BYU’s home games have been sell-outs this year, along with the trip to face Utah on November 9 in Salt Lake City.

No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Location: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM — Extended pregame begins at 11 a.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

