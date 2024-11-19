Markkanen Appears On Kids Show, Clarkson Joined By Mickey Mouse

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz veterans Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson have been getting in touch with their inner youth, including an appearance from Mickey Mouse.

Markkanen made a guest appearance on a Finnish kids’ show while Clarkson played hoops with the Disney legend.

Lauri Markkanen Joins Pikku Kakkonen Kids Program

Since 1977, Pikku Kakkonen has aired on television in Finland, encouraging children to live healthy, active lifestyles.

Earlier this month, @MarkkanenLauri was featured on Pikku Kakkonen, a Finnish children’s show, as he shared the importance and joy of trying new sports and playing together! Hear Lauri talk a little more on the process of this episode coming together and what it means to him… pic.twitter.com/EViZAnnw4C — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 18, 2024

“Honored to be part of this process and something bigger than myself,” Markkanen said of his appearance. “I’m excited to have my kids watch the show that I used to watch as a kid and really teach the new basketball players a couple of tricks they can do at home.”

In 2023, Markkanen was named the Finnish Athlete of the Year, marking the first time a basketball player has ever won the award.

The Jazz All-Star also had an opportunity to star in the first season of Netflix’s “Starting Five” but turned down the opportunity to focus more on his family and basketball career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pikku Kakkonen (@pikkukakkonen_yle)

“We’re pretty private with our family life as well, so [I] didn’t want to bring them into it,” Markkanen said.

The series followed LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Jimmy Butler, and Domantas Sabonis through their daily lives.

Jordan Clarkson Shoots Hoops With Mickey Mouse

While Markkanen was teaching kids the importance of physical activity, Jordan Clarkson got to play a round of M-O-U-S-E with Mickey Mouse.

In the latest ad from Lululemon, the Jazz sixth-man takes turns making shots and debuting outfits with the world’s most famous cartoon character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by lululemon (@lululemon)

In 2021, Lululemon announced that Clarkson would become one of the brand’s global ambassadors.

The latest Lululemon campaign features professional athletes like the Jazz’s Clarkson to “showcase and celebrate their own personal forms of joy and movement alongside Mickey Mouse.”

