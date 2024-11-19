Walker Kessler Remains Sidelined As Jazz Face Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will once again be without starting center Walker Kessler when they face the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kessler has missed the Jazz’s last four games with hip bursitis and has been ruled out ahead of Tuesday’s matchup.

Jazz Defense Has Suffered Without Kessler

The Jazz are 1-3 since Kessler left the rotation with the hip injury and have missed his presence on the defensive end.

Over the first nine games of the season, the Jazz allowed opposing teams to score 116.7 points per 100 possessions with Kessler in the lineup.

Over their last four, that number has surged to 122.7.

The Jazz’s offense has improved in that same stretch climbing from 103.1 to 117.8, in part due to the play from rookie Isaiah Collier.

With Collier on the floor, the Jazz have outscored opponents by 11 in their last four outings, including a team-high +11 in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jazz Face Lakers In Cup Play

The Jazz will look to avoid falling to 0-2 in Cup Play when they travel to face the Lakers.

The team dropped last week’s Cup Play debut at home against the Phoenix Suns 120-112.

The Jazz are paired with the Lakers, Suns, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the group round.

The Spurs will venture to Utah on November 26 in the Jazz’s final home Cup game.

The Jazz will conclude Cup play on December 3rd against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

Teams that advance past the first round of the eight-team single-elimination round will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7, with players on the winning team each earning $$514,970.

The four Cup games count toward a team’s regular season record.

Jazz Injuries

OUT – Walker Kessler (hip bursitis)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fibular fracture)

Lakers Injuries

PROBABLE – Anthony Davis (plantar fasciitis)

QUESTIONABLE – Rui Hachimura (ankle sprain)

DOUBTFUL – Bronny James (heel bruise)

OUT – Jaxson Hayes (ankle sprain)

OUT – Jalen Hood-Schifino (hamstring)

OUT – Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot)

OUT – Christian Wood (left knee)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Lakers

The Jazz will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

