SALT LAKE CITY — Starting this week, Utah liquor stores will start asking customers if they’d like to round up to benefit the state’s homelessness services. The program comes from a bill passed by the state Legislature earlier this year.

HB 548 authorized the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services to create a round-up program in its liquor stores to benefit homelessness services statewide.

The bill allowed DABS to deposit the money from the program to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Account.

This account, “Provides vital support for homeless services across Utah,” according to the Utah Department of Workforce Services’ website.

A press release from the UDWS said all contributions to the program will go directly to the account.

When customers check out, they will be asked if they want to round up to the nearest dollar.

“By rounding up, we can provide essential resources to those who need them most and make significant strides toward addressing homelessness in our state,” said State Sen. Jerry W. Stevenson, R-Layton, who sponsored the bill.

Contributions will go towards services like temporary shelters, meals, case management and housing, the UDWS said.

The program “offers Utahns a meaningful way to support those experiencing homelessness in their communities,” according to the UDWS.