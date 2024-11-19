On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
University of Utah offers Lifelong Learning classes for the holiday season

Nov 19, 2024, 4:37 PM

FILE - Lifelong Learning at the University of Utah has begun offering light-hearted classes to help...

FILE - Lifelong Learning at the University of Utah has begun offering light-hearted classes to help those enrolled to make their holiday season the best. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY  — Lifelong Learning at the University of Utah has begun offering light-hearted classes to help those enrolled to make their holiday season the best.

These courses offer an array of material and subjects for anyone to find an interest in. The courses appeal to creatives, flavor fanatics, wellness gurus, adventurers, and more.

The list of over 200 class offerings and registration links can be found on the Lifelong Learning website. These classes include:

  • Beginning Crochet: Crochet basics, while gaining the knowledge to learn simple stitches, color changing, yarn basics, and how to read a pattern.
  • How to Plan and Plant Your Spring Bulb Garden: Learn how to design, space, and layout flowering bulbs.
  • Feng Shui: Transform Your Home and Life: The power of feng shui to harmonize a living space and manifest abundance, prosperity, and joy.
  • Japanese for Travelers: Essential Japanese words and phrases, such as common greetings, vocabulary, Kanji necessary for navigating Japan, purchasing a train ticket, and more.
  • Outdoor Survival Skills: Learn what it takes to survive in the outdoors, including how to build a shelter, fire starter, and water filtration.
  • Mermaid Swimming and Diving: A mind-body experience that gives technical skills, an imaginative playground, and physical exercise that is unparalleled. Learn the basics of mermaid swimming with a monofin, freediving, self-rescue skills, surface diving, and more.

“Gifting an experience isn’t just about a single moment—it’s about opening the door to something new, whether it’s a lifelong hobby, a creative skill, or just a chance to unwind and enjoy,” Director of Lifelong Learning Isabelle Solvang said.

To learn more about the new classes starting weekly, in-person, or online, check out the Lifelong Learning website.

