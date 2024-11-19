On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah nonprofit has delivered 50,000 quilts since Russia invaded Ukraine

Nov 19, 2024, 4:45 PM

Volunteers gather to assemble quilts to be donated around the world. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)...

Volunteers gather to assemble quilts to be donated around the world. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

(Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — A small Utah nonprofit has hit a big milestone in relieving suffering worldwide.

Wrap the World with Quilts, based in Lehi, has now delivered more than 50,000 quilts to refugees and victims of disaster.

Gina Halladay, the nonprofit’s founder, began sending quilts to Ukrainian refugees not long after Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

Now one thousand days into the war, Halladay hasn’t stopped. She’s expanded her work.

“I knew quilters were givers,” Halladay told KSL TV. “But I didn’t think they’d be giving this much.”

Quilts for Ukraine

When the war started in Ukraine, Halladay said she learned of some refugees who had fled to Poland who weren’t able to take items of comfort – like quilts – with them.

That sparked a desire in Halladay, a quilter, to get to work.

“I think a lot of people – when the war broke out – said, I want to do something to help,” she said, “and this is a way I can help.”

Halladay started working to deliver handmade quilts to Ukrainian refugees. Since then, it’s been nonstop.

“We get about 100-500 quilts donated every week,” she said.

Initially focused on Ukraine, Wrap the World with Quilts will send donations beyond there.

“They had an earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We sent quilts there,” Halladay said. “Afghanistan. We’ve sent them both to Gaza and Israel. When the recent flooding happened in North Carolina and Florida, we’ve sent quilts there.”

Need for volunteers

The nonprofit relies on volunteers like Jan Crays, who spent part of Tuesday afternoon showing other volunteers how to sew squares for quilt tops.

Some of the quilts are made in Utah County. Others are donated.

So far, donated quilts have come from all 50 states and six countries, according to the nonprofit.

“It’s not slowing down,” Crays said. “We get quilts every day and boxes all the time.”

Halladay didn’t dream her little project would ever grow this big.

“Never in a million years,” Halladay said.

Her group plans to keep going, relieving suffering and sadness one quilt at a time.

“People think, yeah, it’s going to keep you warm,” Halladay said. “But what it really says is, I see you, and I’m thinking about you, and I care about you, and I made you this handmade gift.”

To get involved with Wrap the World with Quilts, visit its website or send an email to wrapquilts@gmail.com.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Volunteers gather to assemble quilts to be donated around the world. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah nonprofit has delivered 50,000 quilts since Russia invaded Ukraine

A small Utah nonprofit has hit a big milestone in relieving suffering worldwide, after donating over 50,000 quilts.

5 seconds ago

FILE - Lifelong Learning at the University of Utah has begun offering light-hearted classes to help...

Alton Barnhart

University of Utah offers Lifelong Learning classes for the holiday season

Lifelong Learning at the University of Utah has begun offering light-hearted classes to help those enrolled to make their holiday season the best.

8 minutes ago

Two cars crashed on 5400 South and hit a power pole, causing outages. (KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

Car crash injures 2, knocks out power pole

Two people are injured and many are left without power after a car crashed into another and hit a power pole Tuesday afternoon.

44 minutes ago

Abravanel Hall...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Abravanel Hall is now a nationally-recognized historic place. What does that mean for its future?

Abravanel Hall landed on the National Register of Historic Places this month, potentially cutting some of its preservation costs should Salt Lake County decide to partner for outside help.

1 hour ago

A Sevier County man who investigators say caused a three-car crash in July, killing a Sanpete Count...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Driver in double fatal crash was distracted by phone, charges say

A criminal charge was filed Monday against a Sevier County man accused of causing a three-vehicle crash in July, resulting in the deaths of two people.

1 hour ago

Clearfield Police Chief Kelly Bennett responded Monday to backlash from a YouTube video showing the...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Clearfield police responds to backlash from video of man with disabilities

The Clearfield Police Department is addressing backlash from a YouTube video posted Sunday showing an officer sweeping the feet out from under a man with disabilities.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Utah nonprofit has delivered 50,000 quilts since Russia invaded Ukraine