SALT LAKE CITY — A small Utah nonprofit has hit a big milestone in relieving suffering worldwide.

Wrap the World with Quilts, based in Lehi, has now delivered more than 50,000 quilts to refugees and victims of disaster.

Gina Halladay, the nonprofit’s founder, began sending quilts to Ukrainian refugees not long after Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

Now one thousand days into the war, Halladay hasn’t stopped. She’s expanded her work.

“I knew quilters were givers,” Halladay told KSL TV. “But I didn’t think they’d be giving this much.”

Quilts for Ukraine

When the war started in Ukraine, Halladay said she learned of some refugees who had fled to Poland who weren’t able to take items of comfort – like quilts – with them.

That sparked a desire in Halladay, a quilter, to get to work.

“I think a lot of people – when the war broke out – said, I want to do something to help,” she said, “and this is a way I can help.”

Halladay started working to deliver handmade quilts to Ukrainian refugees. Since then, it’s been nonstop.

“We get about 100-500 quilts donated every week,” she said.

Initially focused on Ukraine, Wrap the World with Quilts will send donations beyond there.

“They had an earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We sent quilts there,” Halladay said. “Afghanistan. We’ve sent them both to Gaza and Israel. When the recent flooding happened in North Carolina and Florida, we’ve sent quilts there.”

Need for volunteers

The nonprofit relies on volunteers like Jan Crays, who spent part of Tuesday afternoon showing other volunteers how to sew squares for quilt tops.

Some of the quilts are made in Utah County. Others are donated.

So far, donated quilts have come from all 50 states and six countries, according to the nonprofit.

“It’s not slowing down,” Crays said. “We get quilts every day and boxes all the time.”

Halladay didn’t dream her little project would ever grow this big.

“Never in a million years,” Halladay said.

Her group plans to keep going, relieving suffering and sadness one quilt at a time.

“People think, yeah, it’s going to keep you warm,” Halladay said. “But what it really says is, I see you, and I’m thinking about you, and I care about you, and I made you this handmade gift.”

To get involved with Wrap the World with Quilts, visit its website or send an email to wrapquilts@gmail.com.