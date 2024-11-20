Crashes result in multiple fatalities over the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — A devastating and heartbreaking start to the week for many families, after a series of deadly crashes from Northern to Southern Utah.

The latest crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday when the driver of a red pickup truck appeared to hit black ice and spin out of control flipping several times. The 26-year-old man died on the scene. All southbound lanes along I-15 were shut down.

“We are at that time of year anytime you get moisture on the road you run the risk of having the black ice,” said Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol. “Make sure you take that into consideration. Slow down when you are driving over those bridges and structures especially.”

On Monday night just after 6 p.m. in Cache County near Richmond, another crash occurred, involving three trucks.

Investigators believe the driver of one of those trucks lost control because of fatigue and jumped the median, striking two other trucks.

One man in the second truck he hit was killed.

And on Sunday afternoon, a 33-year-old motorcycle rider collided with a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy responding to a call. He died on the scene.

UHP is investigating that crash and says they are still trying to determine what happened.

“With an officer involved, we want to make sure that we confirm all the information as we look into this crash,” said Lt. Roden.

The names of the victims of the weekend crashes have not been released at the time of publishing.