Utah Hockey Club Players Bring Christmas Music To Utah

SALT LAKE CITY—The Utah Hockey Club is getting in the Christmas spirit as Sean Durzi and John Marino help FM100.3 flip the switch to holiday music.

The Utah Hockey Club defensive duo joined FM100 hosts to drop the puck on the Christmas music season on Tuesday, November 19. FM100.3 is the official home for Christmas music in Utah. Previous celebrities to ‘flip the switch’ include Donny and Marie Osmond.

Utah Hockey Club is in its first season of existence after the franchise moved from Phoenix over the summer.

Up Next For Utah Hockey Club

The team has been in a rut recently, dropping two in a row and five of its last seven games.

Utah Hockey Club begins a four-game east coast road trip against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, November 21. It will then take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadians before returning to Delta Center against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, November 29.

