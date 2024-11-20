On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Utah Hockey Club Players Bring Christmas Music To Utah

Nov 19, 2024

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITYThe Utah Hockey Club is getting in the Christmas spirit as Sean Durzi and John Marino help FM100.3 flip the switch to holiday music.

The Utah Hockey Club defensive duo joined FM100 hosts to drop the puck on the Christmas music season on Tuesday, November 19. FM100.3 is the official home for Christmas music in Utah. Previous celebrities to ‘flip the switch’ include Donny and Marie Osmond.

Utah Hockey Club is in its first season of existence after the franchise moved from Phoenix over the summer.

 

Up Next For Utah Hockey Club

The team has been in a rut recently, dropping two in a row and five of its last seven games.

Utah Hockey Club begins a four-game east coast road trip against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, November 21. It will then take on the Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Montreal Canadians before returning to Delta Center against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, November 29.

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Utah Hockey Club Players Bring Christmas Music To Utah