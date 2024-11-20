BYU Falls Eight Spots In Latest College Football Playoff Top 25

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – BYU football tumbled in the College Football Playoff rankings after suffering their first loss of the season.

The College Football Playoff Committee unveiled the third Top 25 ranking. BYU dropped from No. 6 to No. 14 after the upset loss to Kansas.

Despite the eight-spot dip in the rankings, BYU remains the fifth-highest-ranked conference favorite in the College Football Playoff bracket.

If the season ended today based on the rankings, BYU would be the No. 12 seed in the bracket, and it would play the five-seed Ohio State in Columbus in the first round of the Playoff.

BYU would play a road game in the first round because the College Football Playoff Committee ranked projected Mountain West champion Boise State higher than the Cougars as a potential Big 12 Champion.

The Big 12 placed four teams in the College Football Playoff Top 25.  After BYU, Colorado was at 16, Arizona State at 21, followed by Iowa State at 22.

BYU will get a crack at earning a Top 25 win to make their case to move up the rankings as they travel to Tempe this weekend to face the 22nd-ranked Sun Devils.

Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. (MST) on ESPN and KSL NewsRadio.

One of BYU’s best wins this season was at SMU in week two. The Mustangs continued to reel off victories as they climbed to the same record of 9-1. Even though BYU beat the Mustangs, the Committee has ranked SMU ahead of the Cougars this week at No. 13.

College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings

Games played through November 16

1. Oregon | 11-0 | Big Ten (No. 1 seed)

2. Ohio State | 9-1 | Big Ten (No. 5 seed)

3. Texas | 9-1 | SEC (No. 2 seed)

4. Penn State | 9-1 | Big Ten (No. 6 seed)

5. Indiana | 10-0 | Big Ten (No. 7 seed)

6. Notre Dame | 9-1 | FBS Independent (No. 8 seed)

7. Alabama | 8-2 | SEC (No. 9 seed)

8. Miami | 9-1 | ACC (No. 3 seed)

9. Ole Miss | 8-2 | SEC (No. 10 seed)

10. Georgia | 8-2 | SEC (No. 11 seed)

11. Tennessee | 8-2 | SEC

12. Boise State | 9-1 | Mountain West (No. 4 seed)

13. SMU | 9-1 | ACC

14. BYU | 9-1 | Big 12 (No. 12 seed)

15. Texas A&M | 8-2 | SEC

16. Colorado | 8-2 | Big 12

17. Clemson | 8-2 | ACC

18. South Carolina | 7-3 | SEC

19. Army | 9-0 | American

20. Tulane | 9-2 | American

21. Arizona State | 8-2 | Big 12

22. Iowa State | 8-2 | Big 12

23. Missouri | 7-3 | SEC

24. UNLV | 8-2 | Mountain West

25. Illinois | 7-3 | Big Ten

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

