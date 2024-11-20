Los Angeles Sparks Hire Utah’s Lynne Roberts As Next Head Coach

SALT LAKE CITY – In an unexpected move four games into the new season, University of Utah women’s basketball head coach Lynne Roberts is stepping down after accepting the same position with the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. Utah named Associate Head Coach Gavin Petersen as Roberts’ replacement. In his tenth season as an assistant at Utah, Petersen has 23 years of college coaching experience,

Since being hired in 2015, Roberts has guided the Utes to unprecedented heights. Utah reached the postseason in six seasons under Roberts, including making the NCAA Tournament the past three years. The 2022-23 Pac-12 Coach of the Year departs with a 165-116 record at Utah.

“Lynne Roberts did an exceptional job elevating our women’s basketball program to a championship level, and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with her over my six-plus years at Utah,” Harlan said. “She took our program to unbelievable heights and made an incredible impact as a leader in our athletics department. Lynne, Katelin and their family have become great friends, and Carolyn and I will miss them very much. And while it is very difficult to see her move on, I am excited for her new coaching challenge, and I wish her great success.”

The Redding native has served as the head coach of the Utah Utes women’s basketball team since 2015 and was named 2023 Pac-12 Coach of the Year. The Sparks are looking to improve off of their 8-32 year. pic.twitter.com/YKrRMs52G9 — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) November 20, 2024

“Being the women’s basketball coach at the University of Utah has been my absolute joy and honor,” Roberts said. “I am so appreciative of President Randall, Mark Harlan and Charmelle Green for the support and belief in my vision for what Utah Women’s Basketball could be. I was very happy at the U and had no intentions of leaving to go anywhere else. I believe in Mark Harlan and I believe in what we were building. That said, the opportunity to coach for one of the league’s premiere franchises at the highest level in the WNBA, in my home state, was too good to pass up. The ownership group and the team’s leadership have a vision and a plan in place for storied success, and I am excited about this incredible opportunity and challenge.”

“Gavin Petersen will do incredible things here as the head coach,” Roberts added. “He is an unbelievable coach and person. He has passed up several chances in the past to be a head coach elsewhere, but he believes in the University of Utah, its leadership, and what we have built. He is more than ready to take this program over and I cannot wait to be a huge support for him and be the team’s loudest cheerleader in the Huntsman Center.”

The Utes continue their non-conference schedule against St. Joseph’s on Friday, November 22. Tipoff at the Jon M. Huntsman Center is at 7 p.m. MT.

