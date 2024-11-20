SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man has been arrested and is accused of making terroristic threats against the West Valley City Police Department.

Kevin Jacob Angle, 38, is facing charges including violating a protective order and issuing threats of terrorism, among others.

According to a bookings affidavit, Angle left a voicemail on the department’s administration line, voicing frustration about allegations made against him. During that message, Angle threatened to start a “war” against the West Valley City Police Department, saying that it would be a “massacre” and that he would terrorize the city.

According to the document, Angle also referred to a previous case against him, telling the department that if they wouldn’t “take care” of a person in that case, he would have to.

In the affidavit, police noted that there is currently a protective order against the person Angle referenced.

During Angle’s arrest, officers said in the document that he fled from arrest, later admitting to the phone call and making threats against the city.

Kevin Jacob Angle was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, accused of the following charges:

making a threat of terrorism to intimidate, coerce, or influence the government, a second-degree felony;

making a threat of violence, a third-degree felony;

violating a protective order, a third0degree felony, and;

failure to stop at the command of a police officer, a class A misdemeanor.

