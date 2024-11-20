On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man arrested, accused of threatening to start war with West Valley police

Nov 19, 2024, 7:49 PM

A West Valley City Police Department squad car....

FILE - A West Valley City Police Department squad car. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A West Valley man has been arrested and is accused of making terroristic threats against the West Valley City Police Department.

Kevin Jacob Angle, 38, is facing charges including violating a protective order and issuing threats of terrorism, among others.

According to a bookings affidavit, Angle left a voicemail on the department’s administration line, voicing frustration about allegations made against him. During that message, Angle threatened to start a “war” against the West Valley City Police Department, saying that it would be a “massacre” and that he would terrorize the city.

According to the document, Angle also referred to a previous case against him, telling the department that if they wouldn’t “take care” of a person in that case, he would have to.

In the affidavit, police noted that there is currently a protective order against the person Angle referenced.

During Angle’s arrest, officers said in the document that he fled from arrest, later admitting to the phone call and making threats against the city.

Kevin Jacob Angle was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, accused of the following charges:

  • making a threat of terrorism to intimidate, coerce, or influence the government, a second-degree felony;
  • making a threat of violence, a third-degree felony;
  • violating a protective order, a third0degree felony, and;
  • failure to stop at the command of a police officer, a class A misdemeanor.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A West Valley City Police Department squad car....

Alexander Campbell

Man arrested, accused of threatening to start war with West Valley police

A West Valley man has been arrested and is accused of making terroristic threats against the West Valley City Police Department.

4 seconds ago

Markus Poschner led the Utah Symphony rehearsal for the first time on Nov. 19, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Carole Mikita

‘The Soundtrack of Tomorrow’: Utah Symphony rehearses with new music director

Tuesday was another historic day for the Utah Symphony musicians, as their new music director led them in rehearsal.

2 minutes ago

first responders vehicle with lights on...

Dan Rascon

Crashes result in multiple fatalities over the weekend

A devastating and heartbreaking start to the week for many families, after a series of deadly crashes from Northern to Southern Utah.

2 hours ago

Previous publications of the Connection magazine, now shuttered. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

‘Connection’ magazines publisher calls it quits amid economic pressures

The publishers of six community magazines, known as Connection are shuttering their operations for good after readership drops.

2 hours ago

shoppers at a liquor store, a new program at liquor stores will benefit homelessness services in Ut...

Sam Herrera

Round-up program at Utah liquor stores to benefit homelessness services

Starting this week, Utah liquor stores will start asking customers if they'd like to round up to benefit the state's homelessness services.

3 hours ago

The Orrin G. Hatch United States Courthouse in Salt Lake City (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)...

Alexander Campbell

Utah County man pleads guilty to securities fraud after scamming over 100 investors

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's office, A Utah County man pleaded guilty to securities fraud in the Utah District Court.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Man arrested, accused of threatening to start war with West Valley police