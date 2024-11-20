‘The Soundtrack of Tomorrow’: Utah Symphony rehearses with new music director

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday was another historic day for the Utah Symphony musicians, as their new music director led them in rehearsal.

Arts Specialist Carole Mikita was there and continued KSL TV’s exclusive coverage.

Markus Poschner and the orchestra are preparing for concerts this weekend, but today, there was the feeling of a new beginning as they came together.

The tenure of Markus Poschner as music director of the Utah Symphony is officially underway. With each movement, he feels the music. But he believes this will only work if they share a vision.

“The last times I’ve been here, I’ve found so much inspiration here,” Markus Poschner said. “And I’m so thrilled to share all my experience, where I come from, my biography into dialogue with these great musicians.”

But KSL TV discovered during its time with the maestro in Austria – with his orchestra in Linz, visiting the St. Florian Monastery, a place of contemplation for him, and with his family in Vienna – there is another very important side to Poschner.

“I would describe myself, maybe, as a family man,” he said.

He met his wife, Elvira, when they were both young musicians.

“He’s very passionate about what he does. I mean, almost everything that he does, but music in particular,” Elvira Poschner told KSL TV. “And he’s very reliable, and I never saw someone who was able to work so much and have fun while he’s working.”

Elvira Poschner is now a medical doctor. The two have three children. Elias, 19, is studying law in Berlin. Sara, 16, spent a semester abroad on the East Coast.

“The United States were like this big goal, and also New York, like addicted to that,” Sara said. “So, yes, when I got the opportunity and I really wanted to go and see it, I learned a lot. And now I get to come again!”

When asked what she’s most looking forward to for her next trip to the US, Sara said she’s open to seeing something new, and checking off a bucket list item – Thanksgiving.

The third and final Poschner child is Jonas, who is a 12-year-old devoted soccer player.

The couple believes very strongly in family, education, and the positive influence of music. In his new position, Markus Poschner will take that message to Utahns.

“This is directly connected with my dream of society,” he said. “Full of respect and tolerance.”

