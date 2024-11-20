Crash involving ambulance injures six, including medical personnel

SALT LAKE CITY — A crash involving an ambulance near Freedom Boulevard in Provo left six in serious condition on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol, the ambulance was transporting a patient westbound on Cougar Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m. when it was struck by a Toyota pickup traveling southbound on Freedom Boulevard.

Four medical personnel riding in the ambulance, as well as the patient being transported, were taken to the hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Toyota was also transported in serious condition, according to Roden.

Lane closures in the area affected traffic through the intersection while investigations were underway.

No identifying information has been released.

This is a breaking story and may be updated with further information.