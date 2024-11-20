On the Site:
How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football Vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Nov 19, 2024, 7:26 PM

PROVO, UtahThe BYU Cougars will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they take on the No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, November 23.

No. 14 BYU can clinch a spot in the Big 12 Championship game with a win and an Iowa State loss to Utah. The Cougars can also clinch a berth in the conference title game by winning their final two games.

RELATED: BYU Football Tumbles In AP Top 25 Rankings

No. 14 BYU Cougars @ No. 21 Arizona State

The Cougars look to get back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of the Kansas Jayhawks. The Sun Devils (8-2, 5-2 Big 12) have won three straight, including a 24-14 win over No. 16 Kansas State last week.

Saturday’s game will be the 29th matchup between these programs, with ASU holding an all-time 20-8 advantage. The last time these programs hooked up, Jaren Hall and Tyler Allgeier led then-No. 23 BYU past the then-No. 19 Sun Devils 27-17.

RELATED: Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Arizona State Presser

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Arizona State will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Taylor McGregor are on the call. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage from Tempe, Arizona, on KSL NewsRadio begins at 11 am. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Arizona State recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football Vs. Arizona State Sun Devils