Utah Jazz Vs. Los Angeles Lakers Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

LOS ANGELES, California – The Utah Jazz continue Emirates NBA Cup 2024 play against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles is the defending NBA Cup winner after beating Indiana for the first-ever In-Season Tournament last December.

The Lakers, led by James and early Defensive Player of the Year favorite Anthony Davis, are 9-4 this season. LA averages 116.8 points per game (seventh) while allowing 99.1 ppg. In his 21st season, James averages 23.3 points a night, adding 8.6 boards and 9.2 assists.

Los Angeles is looking for its sixth straight win.

The Jazz enter at 3-10 and last in the Western Conference. The rebuilding team scores 107.2 points a night while giving up 118.5 ppg. John Collins (17.5 ppg) leads Utah in scoring, followed closely by former All-Star Lauri Markkanen’s 17.3.

Utah hopes to end a two-game losing streak while picking up its first NBA Cup win. The Jazz lost to Phoenix 120-112 in their first Cup game.

This is the first four meetings between the Jazz and Lakers this season.

Pregame

First Quarter

The Jazz and Lakers tonight will be playing on the face of the sun. pic.twitter.com/xfXbQ64qhi — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024

Gameday reading for Jazz-Lakers

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Utah heads to Texas for a Lone Star State battle with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff at the Frost Bank Center is at 6 p.m. MT.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.