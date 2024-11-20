On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Youth sports coach arrested, accused of over a dozen counts of child sex abuse

Nov 19, 2024, 11:19 PM

FILE - The Salt Lake County Jail in South Salt Lake is pictured on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.....

FILE - The Salt Lake County Jail in South Salt Lake is pictured on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020..

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah youth sports coach is being held without bail, charged with more than a dozen counts of forcible sexual abuse against a child.

KSL TV is withholding the suspect’s identity to safeguard the victim’s identities.

According to court documents, West Valley Police started investigating the man in September after receiving a report from his ex-wife of possible child sexual abuse.

In a probable cause affidavit, investigators detailed information from an interview with one accuser in the case who told police she faced 3 to 4 years of inappropriate contact with the suspect. A second interview with another accuser revealed additional allegations of child sexual abuse dating back as early as 2019.

Investigators noted in the affidavit that the suspect “is a softball coach for high school-aged females and a football coach for high school-aged males”.

In an interview with police, the suspect denied the allegations against him.

On Monday, Salt Lake County prosecutors filed 18 counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, against the suspect. He is currently in the Salt Lake County jail being held without bail.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE - The Salt Lake County Jail in South Salt Lake is pictured on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.....

Alexander Campbell

Youth sports coach arrested, accused of over a dozen counts of child sex abuse

A Salt Lake-area youth sports coach has been arrested without bail and is accused of nearly two dozen charges related to child sex abuse.

5 seconds ago

West Jordan Police Officer Ramon Ramirez speaks with the KSL Investigators in Nov. 2024. (Tanner Si...

Daniella Rivera and Emiley Morgan, KSL TV

AI Revolution: How artificial intelligence could reshape public safety

Police are no strangers to using high tech tools. Now, artificial intelligence could be a game changer. The KSL Investigators look at the public safety impact of the AI revolution.

32 minutes ago

Sandy Police are investigating multiple copper theft cases, and are asking for the publics help. (M...

Debbie Worthen

Police seek information related to Copper theft in Sandy

Thousands of feet of copper wiring were stolen in Sandy and police are requesting help tracking down the thieves.

2 hours ago

West Valley City sent a notification to residents that their water service lines could contain lead...

Brian Carlson

Water notices warn Utahns of potential lead contamination

There's concern right now about potential lead poisoning in people's water lines across the state.

2 hours ago

Peterson Matheson appeared before Fourth District Court in Provo and accepted the terms of the plea...

Shara Park

Eagle Mountain road rage suspect pleads guilty to two counts of manslaughter

An Eagle Mountain man has pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in a 2023 road rage crash on State Route 73 that claimed the lives of two innocent bystanders.

3 hours ago

A crash between an ambulance and pickup truck has left six injured, including EMS workers. (Utah Hi...

Alexander Campbell

Crash involving ambulance injures six, including medical personnel

A crash involving an ambulance near Freedom Boulevard in Provo left six in serious condition on Tuesday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Youth sports coach arrested, accused of over a dozen counts of child sex abuse