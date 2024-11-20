Utah Jazz Center Drew Eubanks Delivers Sky Hook Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES, California – Is that NBA Hall of Famer and second-leading scorer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? No, it’s Utah Jazz backup big Drew Eubanks doing his best impression of Kareem’s famous sky-hook.

The Utah Jazz (3-10) continue Emirates NBA Cup 2024 play against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (9-4).

With his team trailing by 15 late in the opening quarter, Eubanks whirled through the lane before tossing up an eight-foot sky hook that settled softly into the hoop.

Eubanks is in his seventh NBA season and first with the Jazz. He played for Phoenix last season.

Utah got off to a rough start in NBA Cup action against the Lakers. LA amassed a 15-point lead before taking a 34-22 lead into the second quarter.

Shorthanded Jazz faces the LA Lakers

Third-year center Walker Kessler is out for the fifth consecutive game with what the team calls ‘hip bursitis.’

The Jazz are 1-3 since Kessler left the rotation with the hip injury and have missed his presence on the defensive end.

With Kessler in the lineup, the Jazz allowed opposing teams to score 116.7 points per 100 possessions over the first nine games.

Over their last four, that number has surged to 122.7.

The Jazz’s offense improved in that stretch, climbing from 103.1 to 117.8, partly due to rookie Isaiah Collier’s play.

With Collier on the floor, the Jazz have outscored opponents by 11 in their last four outings, including a team-high +11 in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Utah heads to Texas for a Lone Star State battle with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff at the Frost Bank Center is at 6 p.m. MT.

