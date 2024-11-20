Lakers Drop Utah Jazz In Second NBA Cup Game

LOS ANGELES, California— The Utah Jazz fell to 0-2 in Emirates NBA Cup 2024 after a 124-118 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Utah trailed by double figures for most of the night but never challenged the Lakers.

The Lakers, led by James and early Defensive Player of the Year favorite Anthony Davis, are 9-4 this season. LA averages 116.8 points per game (seventh) while allowing 99.1 ppg. In his 21st season, James averages 23.3 points a night, adding 8.6 boards and 9.2 assists.

Los Angeles is looking for its sixth straight win.

The Jazz enter at 3-10 and last in the Western Conference. The rebuilding team scores 107.2 points a night while giving up 118.5 ppg. John Collins (17.5 ppg) leads Utah in scoring, followed closely by former All-Star Lauri Markkanen’s 17.3.

Utah hopes to end a two-game losing streak while picking up its first NBA Cup win. The Jazz lost to Phoenix 120-112 in their first Cup game.

This is the first four meetings between the Jazz and Lakers this season.

Pregame

First Quarter

The Jazz and Lakers tonight will be playing on the face of the sun. pic.twitter.com/xfXbQ64qhi — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024

The @utahjazz have fallen behind 23-8 with 4:43 left in the first quarter. The @lakers are shooting 9-12 from the floor. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/nB70UOWvkW — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024

If you exclude that 3/4 court heave, Isaiah Collier is now shooting 69 percent over his last five games. He’s attempting fewer than three shots per game, but he makes them when he shoots. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024

After one the @utahjazz trail the @lakers 34-22. Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen have six points each to lead the Jazz. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/eaeAPG8skZ — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024

Second Quarter

Good start to the second quarter for the @utahjazz who have cut the @lakers lead to 8, 41-33 with 7:17 left in the half. Jazz defense starting to get some stops. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/v1xdV6OHoE — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024

Jazz youngsters having a rough go in LA. Keyonte George, Kyle Filipowski, Cody Williams, and Isaiah Collier have combined for 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on 1-9 shooting in 40 minutes. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024

At the half the @utahjazz trail the @lakers 57-44. The Jazz are just 3-18 from downtown to open the game. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Av2mDlqfCz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024

Third Quarter

I think the Jazz are missing Walker Kessler’s screens in their halfcourt offense. Jazz aren’t getting a lot of space or movement early in the clock and the result is a lot of slow possessions. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024

The @lakers have opened the second half on an 18-12 run and lead the @utahjazz 75-56. Keyonte George does have a quick eight points and two assists in the opening five minutes of the third quarter. #takenote pic.twitter.com/8L1rxo7NuV — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024

This is when the Jazz need to show a LITTLE more pride with Dalton Knecht embarrassing them. He’s still coming off screens with way too much room. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024

The @utahjazz are getting lit up by @lakers rookie Dalton Knecht. The sharpshooter is 8-9 from downtown, and had 21 points in the third quarter to bring his total to a game-high 33. Jazz trail 97-75 after three.#takenote pic.twitter.com/LyKNPA27Kn — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024

Fourth Quarter

After a Lauri Markkanen three, the @utahjazz cut the @lakers lead to 16 with 7:00 left to play. If the Jazz are going to make a run it has to start now. #TakeNotepic.twitter.com/cBNkp53th3 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024

Austin Reaves keeps testing Kyle Filipowski and is getting nowhere. Players continue to be surprised by how well he moves, his quickness as a leaper, and then his reach as a 7 footer. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024

We’re obviously not going to see it this year, but assuming the Jazz keep the roster together, a frontcourt consisting of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks, and Kyle Filipowski has a ton of size and versatility. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024

Very good second half from Keyonte George. Another slow start but he’s looked very locked in after the break. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024

The @utahjazz fall to the @lakers 124-118 after a late Lauri Markkanen three. The Jazz are now 0-2 in Cup Play. #Takenote pic.twitter.com/l7qsYLWVhb — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024

Utah heads to Texas for a Lone Star State battle with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff at the Frost Bank Center is at 6 p.m. MT.

