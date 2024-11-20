On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Lakers Drop Utah Jazz In Second NBA Cup Game

Nov 19, 2024, 11:01 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOS ANGELES, CaliforniaThe Utah Jazz fell to 0-2 in Emirates NBA Cup 2024 after a 124-118 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Utah trailed by double figures for most of the night but never challenged the Lakers.

The Lakers, led by James and early Defensive Player of the Year favorite Anthony Davis, are 9-4 this season. LA averages 116.8 points per game (seventh) while allowing 99.1 ppg. In his 21st season, James averages 23.3 points a night, adding 8.6 boards and 9.2 assists.

Los Angeles is looking for its sixth straight win.

The Jazz enter at 3-10 and last in the Western Conference. The rebuilding team scores 107.2 points a night while giving up 118.5 ppg. John Collins (17.5 ppg) leads Utah in scoring, followed closely by former All-Star Lauri Markkanen’s 17.3.

Utah hopes to end a two-game losing streak while picking up its first NBA Cup win. The Jazz lost to Phoenix 120-112 in their first Cup game.

This is the first four meetings between the Jazz and Lakers this season.

Pregame

First Quarter

RELATED: Drew Eubanks Delivers Sky Hook Against Lakers

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Utah heads to Texas for a Lone Star State battle with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff at the Frost Bank Center is at 6 p.m. MT.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees.

