Lakers Drop Utah Jazz In Second NBA Cup Game
Nov 19, 2024, 11:01 PM
LOS ANGELES, California— The Utah Jazz fell to 0-2 in Emirates NBA Cup 2024 after a 124-118 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Utah trailed by double figures for most of the night but never challenged the Lakers.
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 19, 2024
The Lakers, led by James and early Defensive Player of the Year favorite Anthony Davis, are 9-4 this season. LA averages 116.8 points per game (seventh) while allowing 99.1 ppg. In his 21st season, James averages 23.3 points a night, adding 8.6 boards and 9.2 assists.
Los Angeles is looking for its sixth straight win.
The Jazz enter at 3-10 and last in the Western Conference. The rebuilding team scores 107.2 points a night while giving up 118.5 ppg. John Collins (17.5 ppg) leads Utah in scoring, followed closely by former All-Star Lauri Markkanen’s 17.3.
Utah hopes to end a two-game losing streak while picking up its first NBA Cup win. The Jazz lost to Phoenix 120-112 in their first Cup game.
This is the first four meetings between the Jazz and Lakers this season.
Pregame
Walker Kessler remains out for the @utahjazz tomorrow against the @lakers.
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 19, 2024
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 20, 2024
First Quarter
The Jazz and Lakers tonight will be playing on the face of the sun.
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024
The @utahjazz have fallen behind 23-8 with 4:43 left in the first quarter.
The @lakers are shooting 9-12 from the floor. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/nB70UOWvkW
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024
RELATED: Drew Eubanks Delivers Sky Hook Against Lakers
If you exclude that 3/4 court heave, Isaiah Collier is now shooting 69 percent over his last five games.
He’s attempting fewer than three shots per game, but he makes them when he shoots.
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024
After one the @utahjazz trail the @lakers 34-22.
Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen have six points each to lead the Jazz. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/eaeAPG8skZ
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024
Second Quarter
Good start to the second quarter for the @utahjazz who have cut the @lakers lead to 8, 41-33 with 7:17 left in the half.

Jazz defense starting to get some stops.
Jazz defense starting to get some stops. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/v1xdV6OHoE
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024
Jazz youngsters having a rough go in LA.
Keyonte George, Kyle Filipowski, Cody Williams, and Isaiah Collier have combined for 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on 1-9 shooting in 40 minutes.
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024
At the half the @utahjazz trail the @lakers 57-44.
The Jazz are just 3-18 from downtown to open the game. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/Av2mDlqfCz
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024
Third Quarter
I think the Jazz are missing Walker Kessler’s screens in their halfcourt offense.
Jazz aren’t getting a lot of space or movement early in the clock and the result is a lot of slow possessions.
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024
The @lakers have opened the second half on an 18-12 run and lead the @utahjazz 75-56.
Keyonte George does have a quick eight points and two assists in the opening five minutes of the third quarter. #takenote pic.twitter.com/8L1rxo7NuV
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024
This is when the Jazz need to show a LITTLE more pride with Dalton Knecht embarrassing them.
He’s still coming off screens with way too much room.
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024
The @utahjazz are getting lit up by @lakers rookie Dalton Knecht.
The sharpshooter is 8-9 from downtown, and had 21 points in the third quarter to bring his total to a game-high 33.
Jazz trail 97-75 after three.#takenote pic.twitter.com/LyKNPA27Kn
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024
Fourth Quarter
After a Lauri Markkanen three, the @utahjazz cut the @lakers lead to 16 with 7:00 left to play.
If the Jazz are going to make a run it has to start now. #TakeNotepic.twitter.com/cBNkp53th3
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024
Austin Reaves keeps testing Kyle Filipowski and is getting nowhere.
Players continue to be surprised by how well he moves, his quickness as a leaper, and then his reach as a 7 footer.
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024
We're obviously not going to see it this year, but assuming the Jazz keep the roster together, a frontcourt consisting of Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, Taylor Hendricks, and Kyle Filipowski has a ton of size and versatility.
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024
Very good second half from Keyonte George.
Another slow start but he’s looked very locked in after the break.
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 20, 2024
The @utahjazz fall to the @lakers 124-118 after a late Lauri Markkanen three.

The Jazz are now 0-2 in Cup Play.
The Jazz are now 0-2 in Cup Play. #Takenote pic.twitter.com/l7qsYLWVhb
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 20, 2024
Utah heads to Texas for a Lone Star State battle with Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff at the Frost Bank Center is at 6 p.m. MT.
