Jazz Comeback Falls Short In Loss To Lakers

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz remain winless in Cup Play after falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 124-118.

Though the Jazz trailed by as many as 25 points midway through the third quarter, they battled back to keep the game close in the final minutes.

The Jazz were led by Lauri Markkanen who scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht set a career-high with 37 points.

Related: Jazz vs. Lakers Game Blog

Jazz Remain Prideful Despite Mounting Losses

With a record of 3-11, it would be easy for the Jazz to mentally check out more regularly than they have this season, especially when they find themselves trailing by double-digits less than seven minutes into the game, as they did on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

“I thought the beginning of the game was disappointing from an energy standpoint,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said.

After Knecht knocked down his rookie-record-tying ninth three-pointer late in the third quarter to extend the Lakers lead to 22, the Jazz could have packed it in and begun to look forward to Thursday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Instead, led by 18 second-half points from Keyonte George, the Jazz battled back to trim the Lakers lead to as few as six late in the fourth quarter.

“I still believe when I watch our team play that there’s more good basketball being played than bad,” Hardy added. “The bad moments right now are just really loud.”

It’s the second straight game the Jazz have trailed by at least 20 points, only to fight back to make the game uncomfortable for their opponent.

It’s not an ideal way to play, and the Jazz will be better served to avoid digging such deep holes that they’re forced to climb out of.

But as the team looks for silver linings in a season that won’t be buoyed by a winning record, maintaining pride is a positive, and through 14 games they haven’t lost it.

“It’s really about continuing to keep our focus on what’s important and continue to find the good parts of the game to build on and continue to find the teaching moments in the game,” Hardy concluded.

With development at a premium, the Jazz need to keep games reasonably competitive to create richer learning environments. While the team has racked up plenty of losses this season, they’re no longer getting blown out, and it will pay dividends down the line.

Jazz Likely Eliminated From Cup Play Contention

Teamed with last Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, the Jazz are now 0-2 in Cup Play and have a point differentiation of -14.

Within the Jazz’s Cup Play grouping, the Lakers are 2-0, while the Suns, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the San Antonio Spurs are 1-1.

For the Jazz to advance out of Cup Play, they’d need the Lakers to lose their final two games, and the Suns, Thunder, and Spurs to split their remaining games, all while beating San Antonio and Oklahoma City in their reaming matchups over the next two Tuesdays.

Related: See Jazz’s Custom NBA Cup Court Here

Furthermore, the Jazz would have to own the highest point differential among the five 2-2 teams to earn the tie-breaker.

In short, it looks bleak.

The Jazz will host the Spurs next Tuesday in their final home Cup Game, and conclude the in-season tournament in two weeks in Oklahoma City.

Remaining Group B Cup Games

November 26

Jazz vs. Spurs

Suns vs. Lakers

November 29

Lakers vs. Thunder

December 3

Thunder vs. Jazz

Suns vs. Spurs

Teams that advance past the first round of the eight-team single-elimination round will complete the tournament at a neutral site in Las Vegas beginning December 7, with players on the winning team each earning $$514,970.

The four Cup games count toward a team’s regular season record.

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will travel to face the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 6 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

