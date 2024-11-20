HEBER CITY — A judge granted a temporary restraining order on Tuesday barring Wasatch County from canvassing election results in a school board race after the winning candidate was disqualified nine days after the election.

Results from the Wasatch County School Board Seat E race showed Tom Stone winning 1,823 votes to Bradley Ehlert’s 1,689. Or, 51.9% to 48.09%.

However, Tate Stone, Tom Stone’s son and campaign manager, said they learned the county clerk had disqualified Tom nine days after the election.

“We then got a letter at 4:59 p.m. Thursday night (Nov. 14) from the clerk saying she had decided to disqualify Tom— my dad, the candidate — on the basis of a late campaign finance disclosure form. It was about a day later than what it needed to be.”

Tate Stone acknowledged the filing was in fact late.

“I will actually take responsibility,” Tate Stone said. “That was my fault. My wife actually went into labor on Oct. 29.”

That said, the campaign maintained they received no warning about the late filing at the time. They expected a small fine at worst, not to be disqualified nine days after voters had their say.

“This went sideways really strong, really hard, really fast,” said Tom Stone through video call.

The candidate said his lawyer also couldn’t believe that was the decision.

“He was like, ‘Oh boy, this is a big deal,” Tom Stone said.

Canvassing barred for Wasatch County School Board race

As county leaders met to canvass returns Tuesday evening, they couldn’t touch the school board seat E results.

Earlier in the day, 4th District Judge Jennifer Mabey granted a motion for a temporary restraining order prohibiting Wasatch County from canvassing the race.

She then voluntarily recused herself over a “remote affiliation” with the plaintiff and encouraged that the case be reassigned to a judge in a different county.

“Ultimately, everyone involved should have the highest level of confidence that the final outcome in this case is based solely on the evidence and any applicable statutory and case law, and not upon any connection that the Court has with one party or another,” the judge wrote.

Stone’s attorney, Todd Weiler, said he believed it could possibly be a few weeks before there is a hearing over the legal issues raised by the matter.

Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger declined to comment on the case when approached in person by KSL TV Tuesday afternoon.

Ehlert, Stone’s opponent was also present at the canvassing Tuesday. He said he would respect the process and hoped for transparency and accountability.

“If that’s what’s happening right now, is transparency and accountability, then that’s what needs to continue happening,” Ehlert said. “Being in limbo is really hard for a lot of people and I think that the community as a whole wants to make sure that we’re not in limbo.”

Tate Stone said he and his dad also hoped for a resolution in the matter.

“This will be the only race in the entire state of Utah that has not been canvassed, going directly against the state statute that says no matter what, you have to canvass by this date,” he said. “We’re definitely in uncharted territory.”