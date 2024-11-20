On the Site:
Looking Out for the Good: Lifelong Learning offers new classes at the U of U

Nov 20, 2024, 9:48 AM

A flag at the University of Utah with the "All U Need" tag for the J. Willard Marriott Library....

FILE - A flag at the University of Utah with the "All U Need" tag for the J. Willard Marriott Library. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Lifelong Learning at the University of Utah has begun offering light-hearted classes to help those enrolled to make their holiday season the best.

These courses offer an array of material and subjects for anyone to find an interest in. Some examples include beginning crochet, outdoor survival skills, and mermaid swimming and diving.

The director of Lifelong Learning said gifting an experience isn’t just about a single moment—it’s about opening the door to something new.

To learn more about the classes, you can visit the Lifelong Learning website.

