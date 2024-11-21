On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
HEALTH

Talking to kids about alcohol during the holidays

Nov 20, 2024, 6:10 PM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season is a time of fun and celebration. However, it’s a prime time for underage drinking.

Caryn Coltrin with Parents Empowered said before families leave for holiday celebrations, parents should talk to their kids about not drinking alcohol.

“I think it’s just a good idea to stop and spend time with our kids and say hey there might be alcohol at parties and gatherings that we’re going to,” Coltrin said.

She said to set clear rules with each other and not allow absolutely no underage drinking – and back it up with facts.

“Alcohol impacts a young developing brain in a different way it affects an adult’s brain. For youth, alcohol can rewire a brain for addiction,” Coltrin said.

DABS: How to prevent underage drinking during the holidays

According to experts, alcohol can negatively impact learning, memory, and mental health. Coltrin also encourages parents to have a plan in place so their child feels prepared.

“With my kids we had like a text thing that hey if you’re in an uncomfortable situation you can send me this emoji and then I’ll know you really want me to get you out of that situation,” she said.

Coltrin said these crucial conversations can lead to healthy habits that can last a lifetime.

“As we strengthen that relationship, kids are more likely to listen as we talk and share those rules,” she said.

For more information and resources, you can visit the Parents Empowered website.

Health

Tamara Vaifanua

Talking to kids about alcohol during the holidays