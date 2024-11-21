On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Christmas light displays are going up across the Wasatch Front next week, here’s where to find them

Nov 21, 2024, 1:28 PM

ice skaters at Gallivan center look christmas light displays...

FILE - Skaters wait for the Zamboni to clean the ice at the Gallivan Center's ice skating rink in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (Deseret News)

(Deseret News)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — As Thanksgiving approaches, Christmas light displays are set to go up across the state.

In Salt Lake City, the Gallivan Center plans to turn on its holiday lights on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The lighting event is part of the center’s celebration as it opens ice skating season. The celebration lasts from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include music and appearances from Santa Claus and several Disney princesses.

Further south, in Provo, The Shops at Riverwoods will light up on Friday at 6 p.m. Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi will countdown the lighting event. Musical performances will follow.

The Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City will host the lighting event of its “Tree of Light” art installation on Nov. 25 in the theater’s grand lobby. The event goes from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The art installation will light up at 6 p.m. but there will be music, hip-hop dancers and food throughout the event.

In Millcreek, Millcreek Common will hold its tree-lighting event on Nov. 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The tree will light up at 7:30 p.m.

Millcreek Common said the event would feature a holiday photo booth, hot cocoa and photo opportunities with Santa.

The Christmas light displays are free to the public.

